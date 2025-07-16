News 9

Multiple claims of 'VIP rage'

입력 2025.07.16 (23:44)

[Anchor]

Following the so-called 'VIP anger theory', not only the presidential office staff but also Lee Jong-seop, the then Minister of National Defense, changed his statement.

He stated, "It seems that the president was angry."

Colonel Park Jeong-hoon, who exposed the allegations of external pressure in the investigation of the deceased Marine incident, appeared before the special prosecutor today (July 16) and said, "The VIP anger is not a theory but a fact."

Reporter Bae Ji-hyun reports.

[Report]

Lee Jong-seop, the former Minister of National Defense and a key figure in the external pressure of the investigation into the deceased Marine incident, has consistently denied the 'VIP anger theory' until now.

[Wi Seong-gon/Democratic Party Member of the National Assembly/2023.9.4/National Assembly Budget Committee: "If such a thing leads to punishment for a division, who in South Korea would be able to serve as a division commander?"]

[Lee Jong-seop/Former Minister of National Defense/2023.9.4/National Assembly Budget Committee: "I have not heard anything directly regarding the content you presented."]

However, when former National Security Office First Deputy Director Kim Tae-hyo and former Foreign Affairs Secretary Lee Chung-myeon testified that they saw the president angry, he changed his position.

He acknowledged, "It seems that the president was angry with the investigation team's opinion."

However, the former minister added, "To belittle pointing out something wrong as anger is to reverse the main point and the details."

With the former minister changing his stance, the special prosecutor officially began an investigation into the allegations of perjury against those who denied the 'VIP anger theory'.

Perjury is established when a witness who has sworn in court makes a false statement with the intent to harm the defendant or suspect.

The special prosecutor also summoned Colonel Park Jeong-hoon, who first exposed the external pressure in the investigation, as a witness to focus on confirming the testimony of former Marine Corps Commander Kim Gye-hwan and others.

[Park Jeong-hoon/Colonel/Marine Corps Investigation Team Leader: "That anger is the starting point. Now that part has been clarified as a fact, not a theory."]

The special prosecutor also investigated Kang Eui-gu, the former head of the presidential office's secretariat, who is considered a close aide to former President Yoon.

The special prosecutor suspects that on the day the anger theory emerged, the information was conveyed in order from Kang to former Secretary Lim Gi-hoon and then to former Commander Kim.

The special prosecutor has notified former Commander Kim of a second summons scheduled for tomorrow (July 17).

This is KBS News, Bae Ji-hyun.
