News 9

Labor Minister nominee hearing

입력 2025.07.16 (23:44)

[Anchor]

During the confirmation hearing for Minister of Employment and Labor nominee Kim Young-hoon, a clash occurred between the ruling and opposition parties over whether North Korea is the main enemy, leading to a temporary disruption.

Nominee Kim expressed his intention to promptly push for the amendment of the Labor Union Act, known as the 'Yellow Envelope Law'.

Kim Min-kyung reports.

[Report]

Kim Young-hoon, a former chairman of the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions and currently a train operator, has been nominated as the Minister of Employment and Labor.

[Kim Young-hoon/Minister of Employment and Labor nominee: "I will prove that working with labor is 'real growth.'"]

However, from the start, opposition lawmakers focused their attacks on Kim's views on North Korea and his history of visiting the North.

[Woo Jae-jun/Member of the National Assembly Environment and Labor Committee/People Power Party: "The incident (shelling of Yeonpyeong Island) happened in 2010, and it was only a year later that you applied to visit North Korea to pay your respects to Kim Jong-il?"]

[Kim Young-hoon/Minister of Employment and Labor nominee: "I thought it would help ease tensions in inter-Korean relations."]

Then, in response to the opposition's question, "Is North Korea the main enemy?" a clash erupted, and opposition lawmakers temporarily walked out.

[Kim So-hee/Member of the National Assembly Environment and Labor Committee/People Power Party: "North Korea is frequently launching missiles; do you not think they are a threat to us?"]

[Kim Young-hoon/Minister of Employment and Labor nominee: "I consider it a threat."]

[Kim So-hee/Member of the National Assembly Environment and Labor Committee/People Power Party: "Then Kim Jong-un is indeed the main enemy, right? Just answer 'yes.'"]

[Kim Young-hoon/Minister of Employment and Labor nominee: "Yes. That's correct."]

[Park Hong-bae/Member of the National Assembly Environment and Labor Committee/Democratic Party: "I express my regret to the People Power Party for turning the confirmation hearing for the Minister of Employment and Labor into a debate over outdated ideological issues unrelated to the ministry."]

Nominee Kim stated that he intends to promptly push for the so-called 'Yellow Envelope Law', which strengthens the primary responsibility of the main contractor for subcontracted workers.

[Kim Young-hoon/Minister of Employment and Labor nominee: "If I am officially appointed as minister, I will work to ensure that reform legislation is pursued as soon as possible through consultations with the parties and government."]

He mentioned that a pilot project for a 4.5-day workweek will be implemented in feasible areas, and that the extension of the retirement age will be carried out within this year, promising to pay close attention to the demands of young people.

KBS News, Kim Min-kyung.

