[Exclusive] 4.6 billion won under scrutiny

[Anchor]



The special counsel is now focusing on the whereabouts of 4.6 billion won out of the 18.4 billion won in investment funds you saw earlier.



They suspect that Mr. Kim may have funneled this money through a company registered under someone else’s name.



Our KBS investigation team analyzed the company identified by the special counsel, and suspicions that it is a front company for Mr. Kim have only deepened.



An exclusive report from Jung Sang-bin.



[Report]



The special counsel is focusing on a particular company in the suspicious investment process involving conglomerates and the rental car company IMS.



That company is Innovest Korea, reportedly established in 2022 by Mr. Kim, the personal aide or "butler" of former First Lady Kim Keon-hee.



Out of the 18.4 billion won in investment, 4.6 billion won was used to purchase existing IMS shares held by Innovest Korea. Thanks to that transaction, Innovest Korea cashed out—completing what’s known as an “exit.”



The only registered executive at the company now is Mr. Jeong—Mr. Kim’s spouse.



This has raised suspicions that the 4.6 billion won was actually pocketed by Mr. Kim through a borrowed-name company.



However, the private equity fund that brokered the deal told KBS that, as of June 2023, Innovest Korea had no connection with Mr. Kim.



At that time, the registered owner was Mr. Yoon, son of the CEO of offshore fishing company “Company A” in Busan.



But are they truly unrelated?



When KBS analyzed audit reports, it found that Company A owned a 3% stake—worth approximately 300 million won—in another company, “Company M,” which is owned by Mr. Kim.



That stake was acquired around the time Company M was established in 2021, suggesting the two parties had a business relationship from the beginning.



If the 4.6 billion won was funneled not to Mr. Yoon but to Mr. Kim, the special counsel’s investigation must determine where that money ultimately ended up.



Although the special counsel has been pressing Mr. Kim with the possibility of forced summons, he remains overseas and unresponsive.



The court has issued an arrest warrant for Mr. Kim, who failed to comply with the special counsel’s request to appear.



This is Jung Sang-bin, KBS News.



