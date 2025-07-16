News 9

Army drone flew near N. Korea

[Anchor]

It has been confirmed that the Drone Operations Command conducted operations flying small unmanned aerial vehicles close to the Northern Limit Line in the West Sea at least twice in the first half of last year.

It is reported that the special investigation team has secured testimonies from military officials indicating that these were not routine operations.

Reporter Shin Ji-hye has the details.

[Report]

From June to November last year, the Army Aviation Command sent attack Apache helicopters to the vicinity of the Northern Limit Line (NLL) four times.

At that time, multiple pilots stated, "It felt strange to fly directly along the NLL and provoke the enemy."

However, prior to this, there were internal military testimonies that unmanned aerial vehicles from the Drone Operations Command flew close to the NLL at least twice in March and May.

Soldiers involved in the operations said, "The unmanned aerial vehicle flew up to 1 mile (1.6 km) from the NLL," and added, "It was not a routine operation."

They also expressed concerns that "it could be identified by nearby Chinese fishing vessels, raising the possibility of information being passed to North Korea."

It is known that the officers involved in the operation also provided such testimonies to the special investigation team.

The unmanned aerial vehicle in question is analyzed to be of the 'S-Bat' model, the same type that crashed in Pyongyang last October.

[Boo Seung-chan/Member of the National Defense Committee/Democratic Party: "It was conducted in a way that involved close flights, and then (in the second half of the year) sending unmanned aerial vehicles to Pyongyang. Such reckless actions that jeopardize the lives of citizens cannot be tolerated..."]

Military authorities maintain that reconnaissance with unmanned aerial vehicles near the NLL has been conducted regularly.

They explained that early last year was a time when reconnaissance in border areas was intensified due to the suspension of the effectiveness of the Sept. 19 military agreement.

Some in the military argue that the flights of unmanned aerial vehicles near the NLL should be considered as a proportional response to North Korean unmanned aerial vehicle infiltrations and balloon provocations.

The special investigation team, which is investigating the allegations of unmanned aerial vehicle infiltrations into Pyongyang, plans to summon Drone Operations Commander Kim Yong-dae for questioning tomorrow (7.17).

This is KBS News Shin Ji-hye.

