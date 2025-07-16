Lee Jin-sook defends thesis

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



We continue with news from the confirmation hearing.



Lee Jin-sook, the nominee for Minister of Education, apologized for the controversy over her children's early study abroad, stating that it did not meet the public's expectations.



However, she actively refuted the allegations of plagiarism regarding her thesis and dismissed calls for her resignation.



Go Ah-reum reports.



[Report]



The People Power Party, which had early on labeled nominee Lee Jin-sook as one of the so-called "unqualified five," raised objections about the inadequacy of submitted documents even before the questioning formally began.



[Kim Dai-sik/National Assembly Education Committee/People Power Party: “By excluding materials from the period when suspicions are concentrated and submitting only recent data, the nominee is infringing upon the public's right to know…"]



The Democratic Party defended that the submission rate of materials was very high at 95%, but the back-and-forth continued for over 40 minutes.



After a difficult start to the first questioning, the nominee formally apologized regarding the controversy over her children's early study abroad.



[Lee Jin-sook/Minister of Education Nominee: "I did not recognize (the illegality), but I sincerely apologize for the circumstances of sending my child six months earlier (before middle school graduation)."]



However, she actively refuted the remaining allegations.



Regarding the suspicion of duplicate publication of her students' papers, she explained that joint research is essential in the STEM fields and that the author listings reflected contributions.



She also stated that the plagiarism allegations had already been verified.



[Lee Jin-sook/Minister of Education Nominee: "Chungnam National University verified it, and all were judged to have a plagiarism rate of less than 10%."]



However, even members of the ruling party raised concerns about her lack of expertise in addressing major educational issues such as preschool integration and AI-based textbooks.



[Ko Min-jung/National Assembly Education Committee/Democratic Party: "The educational philosophy of the nominee should come out smoothly. I find it very disappointing...."]



Regarding the medical school issue, she emphasized the need for long-term investment to improve educational conditions.



This is KBS News, Go Ah-reum.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!