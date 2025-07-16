Justice pick on PPP

동영상 고정 취소

Justice Minister nominee Jung Sung-ho stated regarding the possibility of filing a constitutional review for the dissolution of the People Power Party, "Once the facts are established through an investigation into how the President, as the 'first member' of the party, influenced the lawmakers' judgments, I will make a decision."



Nominee Jung made this response today during a National Assembly confirmation hearing in answer to a question from Democratic Party lawmaker Kim Yong-min.



However, nominee Jung added that the dissolution of a political party is stipulated in the Constitution as a process where the government files a lawsuit when the party's objectives and activities violate the democratic basic order, and that it seems inappropriate for him, as the nominee for Minister of Justice, to comment on what he would do at this moment.



