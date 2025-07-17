News 9

Nominee controversy grows

입력 2025.07.17 (00:01)

[Anchor]

Controversies continue to surround ministerial nominees Kang Sun-woo and Lee Jin-sook, drawing criticism not only from opposition parties but also from groups typically aligned with the ruling camp.

The presidential office has stated that it will monitor public opinion until the confirmation hearings conclude.

Here’s reporter Lee Hee-yeon.

[Report]

As suspicions continue to mount against nominees Kang Sun-woo and Lee Jin-sook, the presidential office is maintaining a cautious stance—saying it will wait for the outcome of the confirmation hearings and carefully observe public sentiment.

[Kang Yu-jung/Presidential Office Spokesperson: "No decision has been made yet. We’re closely monitoring the current situation."]

The office stated that it is analyzing the allegations and will comprehensively assess whether the nominees’ explanations meet public expectations.

Senior Presidential Secretary for Political Affairs Woo Sang-ho said, “We are reporting negative public sentiment regarding some nominees directly to the president.”

While the ruling Democratic Party continues to defend the nominees, growing opposition from progressive minor parties and even pro-government groups is reportedly causing internal concerns.

In Kang Sun-woo’s case, public opposition has emerged among Democratic Party aides, and the Korean National Council of Women has called for her voluntary resignation.

Lee Jin-sook is also facing mounting pressure, with groups like the Korean Teachers and Education Workers Union and the People’s Solidarity for Participatory Democracy demanding that she step down.

[Baek Seung-a/Floor Spokesperson, Democratic Party/MBC Radio 'Kim Jong-bae’s Focus': "I believe she should take the initiative to approach the public with sincerity, and I expect she will make greater efforts."]

The People Power Party has repeatedly urged the withdrawal of both nominations and called for their voluntary resignations.

Within the ruling bloc, there is concern that if either nominee is forced to step down, it could damage the administration’s political momentum.

Meanwhile, President Lee has approved the appointment of Science and ICT Minister nominee Bae Kyung-hoon, whose confirmation report was adopted with bipartisan agreement.

This is Lee Hee-yeon, KBS News.

