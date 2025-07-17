Economy nominee ’s wife under fire

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The nominee for the Minister of Economy and Finance, Koo Yoon-cheol, is facing allegations related to his wife's alleged misuse of her pharmacist license.



It has been alleged that she received a salary for over ten years from a small business while registered as a pharmacist, raising suspicions that she lent her license without actually working there.



The nominee's side clarified that she worked as a 'non-regular' employee but was actually engaged in regular duties.



Choi In-young reports.



[Report]



This is a small business that produces pesticides and disinfectants.



It is required to have a manufacturing manager with pharmacist qualifications, commonly referred to as a 'management pharmacist.'



The registered management pharmacist is one person, Koo Yoon-cheol's wife, Mrs. Min.



Mrs. Min has been reported to have worked there since April 2014.



Based on the years 2020 to 2023, Mrs. Min's average annual salary is 14.4 million won.



This amounts to a monthly salary of 1.2 million won.



The distance from the nominee's home to this company is over 140 km, taking about two hours by car.



The salary level and commuting distance are not typical.



The nominee's side explained that she only worked as a 'non-regular' employee when there were tasks to be done and that she did not raise her salary considering the company's circumstances.



The company received 'unsatisfactory' ratings during special inspections for non-pharmaceutical manufacturers in 2018 and 2021, with issues related to the 'management pharmacist' duties.



They did not have basic facilities to prevent rodents and insects, and they falsified manufacturing management records.



[Cheon Ha-ram/Member of the National Assembly's Planning and Finance Committee: "They said they didn't have basic facilities to prevent rodents and insects. If Koo Yoon-cheol's spouse had actually done even a little work, I believe this level of unsatisfactory rating could have been avoided."]



When asked about the 'license lending' issue, the company did not respond.



[Company official/Voice Altered: "Please ask Mrs. Min directly. (Is it difficult to confirm?) Yes."]



The nominee's side stated that she completed the necessary training and worked normally.



Since 2014, the assets under Mrs. Min's name have exceeded 900 million won, qualifying her for health insurance as a dependent.



Although she should have been a local subscriber, due to her salary in the million-won range, she ultimately became a workplace subscriber.



After retiring from the Office for Government Policy Coordination, Koo Yoon-cheol was also enrolled as a dependent under his spouse's workplace health insurance for four months.



KBS News, Choi In-young.



