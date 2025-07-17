Role of hearing questioned

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The confirmation hearings for the nominated ministers have continued for three days.



However, there are claims that the submission of materials and the selection of witnesses have not been properly conducted, and criticisms have been raised that some candidates have not provided clear explanations.



Amidst the back-and-forth between the ruling and opposition parties, there are further criticisms that the hearings are 'meaningless'.



Choi Yoo-kyung reports.



[Report]



Candidates who have faced various allegations since their nominations have all said, "I will clarify during the hearings," but controversies over perjury have arisen.



[Kang Sun-woo/Minister of Gender Equality and Family nominee/July 14: "(Regarding the allegations against my aides) this is not our official position, and we have not taken any legal action."]



[Cho Eun-hee/Member of the National Assembly's Gender Equality and Family Committee/People Power Party/July 14: "The candidate's documents clearly stated that (legal action) is in progress. This is a clear case of perjury."]



The hearings ended in disarray as key materials were refused to be submitted.



[Kang Sun-young/Member of the National Assembly's Defense Committee/People Power Party/yesterday: "The candidate who commands 500,000 troops must submit substantiated documents regarding their military records and clarify them clearly...."]



[Ahn Gyu-back/Minister of National Defense nominee/yesterday: "This is information that cannot be disclosed hastily."]



Only four hearings had witnesses selected, and even those saw repeated absences.



[Kim Min-jeon/Member of the National Assembly's Education Committee/People Power Party: "To say that we are holding a hearing without a single witness or even a reference is quite absurd...."]



[Moon Jeong-bok/Member of the National Assembly's Education Committee/Democratic Party: "We have selected the chair of the research ethics committee at Chungnam National University as a witness. The reason we could not serve him was that his name was not disclosed...."]



Criticism was also directed at the candidates' statements.



[Kwon Oh-eul/Minister of Veterans Affairs nominee/yesterday: "We are planning an event to invite 6.25 veterans at the National Assembly, and I have met taxi drivers in the region who are descendants of independence activists...."]



[Yoo Young-ha/Member of the National Assembly's Political Affairs Committee/People Power Party/yesterday: "What does this have to do with your expertise as the Minister of Veterans Affairs?"]



Amidst criticisms that the hearings are ineffective, failing to verify policies or clarify allegations, both parties are engaged in a blame game, saying "refusal to verify" and "obstruction."



KBS News, Choi Yoo-kyung.



