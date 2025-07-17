[Exclusive] System fails migrant newborns

News 9

[Anchor]

One year has passed since the implementation of the birth notification system, which was introduced following the shocking case two years ago, where a biological mother killed and abandoned two infants.

Under this system, even if parents do not report a birth, medical institutions are required to notify local governments to ensure the child is protected.

This policy has led to a significant reduction in child abandonment.

However, children born to foreigners—despite being born on the same land—are excluded from this system.

So how are these children living?

KBS has obtained and analyzed a government report, which shows that at least 54 children with birth records are currently unaccounted for.

Additionally, 53 children have been confirmed dead.

Here is an exclusive report by Kim Seong-soo.

[Report]

These are baby boxes where parents who cannot raise their children leave them anonymously.

Recently, there’s been a continuous stream of babies born to foreign nationals.

[Hwang Min-sook/Director, Baby Box Center: I asked the mother if she could talk for a moment but she pulled away…"]

Because the parents’ legal status is unstable, these babies are often left without birth registration. As a result, they cannot receive medical benefits or support—and some die.

[Hwang Min-sook/Director, Baby Box Center: "Since the mother was an undocumented immigrant, birth registration couldn’t be done. (The child couldn’t receive treatment) and passed away around Chuseok in the fall."]

KBS has obtained the government's last official survey on undocumented migrant children, conducted two years ago when infant abandonment cases were frequent.

The analysis shows that out of more than 5,100 children, at least 54 are missing.

This was due to biological mothers providing false information or becoming unreachable, making investigation impossible.

[Song In-seon/Former Member, Ministry of Justice Immigration Policy Committee/Director, Gyeonggi Global Center: "I suspect many of them may have died. If neglected and left untreated, children can deteriorate quickly from respiratory illnesses."]

Police investigations have also confirmed 53 child deaths.

These deaths occurred nationwide, including 23 in the greater Seoul area, 8 in Busan, and 3 in Changwon.

However, without death certificates, the exact causes of death remain unknown.

Abandonment or neglect may be contributing factors, but in many cases, the deceased children are left unattended.

The government's investigation covered just over 5,100 children—but the actual number of undocumented migrant children is estimated to exceed 20,000.

Children born at home to avoid crackdowns are not even included in the official survey.

Lives are at risk outside the protection of the system, yet there are currently no additional investigations or countermeasures being taken.

This is Kim Seong-soo, KBS News.

