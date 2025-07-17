NK-China routes to reopen

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



North Korea has announced regular train services between Pyongyang and Beijing, as well as regular flights between Pyongyang and Shanghai.



If the North Korea-China train service resumes, it will be the first time in over five years since the COVID-19 pandemic began.



Is the relationship between North Korea and China recovering after a period of distance?



Reporter Kim Gi-hwa has the story.



[Report]



The 'Korean Tourism' website operated by North Korea's National Tourism Administration.



A train schedule connecting Pyongyang, Beijing, and Dandong has recently been posted under the title 'International Train Timetable'.



The schedule includes trips four times a week, round trips from Pyongyang to Beijing via Dandong and Shenyang.



If the North Korea-China train service actually resumes, it will be 5 years and 6 months since it was suspended in early 2020 due to the spread of COVID-19.



Flights between Pyongyang and Shanghai, operating twice a week, have also been announced.



This indicates the revival of the regular route to Shanghai in addition to the currently operating flights to Beijing.



Recently, the two countries, which had been distant, are showing signs of resuming human exchanges, primarily interpreted as a measure to attract Chinese tourists to the newly opened Wonsan Kalma area.



[Jo Han-beom/Research Fellow, Korea Institute for National Unification: "(North Korea) is focusing on attracting Russian tourists, but that alone is not enough... In the past, there were far more Chinese tourists than Russian ones."]



Additionally, while North Korea has strengthened military cooperation with Russia, there are analyses suggesting that improving relations with China is ultimately necessary for trade and industrial revitalization.



[Lim Eul-chul/Professor, Kyungnam University The Institute for Far Eastern Studies: "There are many types of know-how and technologies, as well as various important information related to the Chinese industrial scene, which can provide both tangible and intangible benefits..."]



Recently, the two countries also held a grand banquet to celebrate the 64th anniversary of their friendship treaty, attended by high-ranking officials.



Amid this trend, it remains to be seen whether the regular train and flight services will actually resume and lead to cooperation for economic revitalization, such as tourism.



This is KBS News Kim Gi-hwa.



