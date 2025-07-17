President issues apology

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



President Lee Jae Myung met with the families of victims from social disasters such as the Sewol ferry disaster and the Itaewon tragedy.



President Lee apologized on behalf of the government and emphasized that he would ensure no citizens suffer unjustly due to the absence of the state.



Son Seo Young reports.



[Report]



A dialogue with the families of victims of social disasters was held under the themes of memory, comfort, and healing.



Over 200 family members of victims from the Sewol ferry, Itaewon, Osong underpass, and Jeju Air passenger plane disasters gathered in one place.



[President Lee Jae Myung: "I will listen to the words that are in your hearts as much as possible. You may have been waiting for such a gathering for a long time."]



President Lee pointed out that the problem lies in the wrong culture of prioritizing costs over safety, and he bowed his head in apology, stating that the state was not present when citizens were threatened.



[President Lee Jae Myung: "I officially apologize on behalf of the government for failing to fulfill the responsibility of protecting the lives and safety of the citizens."]



The families of the victims unanimously demanded a sincere apology from the government, thorough information disclosure, and the establishment of measures to prevent recurrence.



[Song Hae Jin/Chairperson of the Itaewon Tragedy Victims' Family Council: "Please show a firm will to ensure that such incidents do not happen again."]



[Kim Yoo Jin/Representative of the Jeju Air Passenger Plane Tragedy Victims' Family Council: "I earnestly appeal for this to be a starting point for fundamentally establishing aviation safety and disaster response."]



President Lee promised to take necessary actions within all possible ranges.



[President Lee Jae Myung: "By creating necessary measures together, we will ensure that no citizens suffer unjustly due to the absence of the state in this country again...."]



Continuing his focus on national safety for three consecutive days, President Lee emphasized the accountability of public officials, stating that he would hold them strictly responsible for accidents caused by mismanagement.



KBS News, Son Seo Young.



