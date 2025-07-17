Incheon manhole case widens

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



In relation to the manhole accident in Incheon that resulted in two fatalities, police and labor authorities have conducted searches at five locations, including the Incheon Environmental Corporation.



KBS has learned that the police are treating the nature of the project as a subcontract, not a simple commissioning.



Under this classification, the corporation’s president could also face charges under the Serious Accidents Punishment Act.



This is a report by Lee Yoon-woo.



[Report]



Police investigators are seen coming out of the Incheon Environmental Corporation with boxes of seized items.



This search is related to the incident on July 6, where the representative and employees of a company working on a manhole in Gyeyang-gu, Incheon, lost their lives.



They were carrying out underground pipeline mapping — a project outsourced by the Incheon Environment Corporation.



[“(Did you secure the documents related to the contract?) ….”]



Authorities targeted five locations, including the Incheon Environment Corporation and the subcontracted company’s office, citing potential violations of the Serious Accidents Punishment Act and the Occupational Safety and Health Act in their search warrants.



Although the Incheon Environmental Corporation prohibited subcontracting under the contract, it has been revealed that illegal subcontracting and repeated secondary subcontracting actually occurred.



Furthermore, safety procedures were not followed — including failing to report the work to the main contractor and the absence of necessary safety equipment.



KBS has confirmed that both the police and the Ministry of Employment and Labor are viewing the Environment Corporation not as a mere project client, but as a contractor — a key distinction.



If the corporation is legally classified as a contractor, it is obligated under the Serious Accidents Punishment Act to ensure the safety and health of subcontracted workers.



This opens the door for the corporation’s top executive — the president — to be held criminally liable.



[Choi Myung-ki / Professor, Korea Industrial Field Professors Group: “In this kind of outsourcing situation, the corporation is seen not as a client but as a contractor. That means they must conduct safety inspections and risk assessments at the site.”]



Authorities plan to examine whether the Incheon Environment Corporation was directly involved in managing the work and whether there were any procedural flaws in the contracting process.



Once the confiscated materials have been reviewed, investigators will summon officials from both the corporation and the subcontracted company for questioning.



This is Lee Yoon-woo, KBS News.



