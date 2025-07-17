News 9

Incheon manhole case widens

입력 2025.07.17 (01:23)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

In relation to the manhole accident in Incheon that resulted in two fatalities, police and labor authorities have conducted searches at five locations, including the Incheon Environmental Corporation.

KBS has learned that the police are treating the nature of the project as a subcontract, not a simple commissioning.

Under this classification, the corporation’s president could also face charges under the Serious Accidents Punishment Act.

This is a report by Lee Yoon-woo.

[Report]

Police investigators are seen coming out of the Incheon Environmental Corporation with boxes of seized items.

This search is related to the incident on July 6, where the representative and employees of a company working on a manhole in Gyeyang-gu, Incheon, lost their lives.

They were carrying out underground pipeline mapping — a project outsourced by the Incheon Environment Corporation.

[“(Did you secure the documents related to the contract?) ….”]

Authorities targeted five locations, including the Incheon Environment Corporation and the subcontracted company’s office, citing potential violations of the Serious Accidents Punishment Act and the Occupational Safety and Health Act in their search warrants.

Although the Incheon Environmental Corporation prohibited subcontracting under the contract, it has been revealed that illegal subcontracting and repeated secondary subcontracting actually occurred.

Furthermore, safety procedures were not followed — including failing to report the work to the main contractor and the absence of necessary safety equipment.

KBS has confirmed that both the police and the Ministry of Employment and Labor are viewing the Environment Corporation not as a mere project client, but as a contractor — a key distinction.

If the corporation is legally classified as a contractor, it is obligated under the Serious Accidents Punishment Act to ensure the safety and health of subcontracted workers.

This opens the door for the corporation’s top executive — the president — to be held criminally liable.

[Choi Myung-ki / Professor, Korea Industrial Field Professors Group: “In this kind of outsourcing situation, the corporation is seen not as a client but as a contractor. That means they must conduct safety inspections and risk assessments at the site.”]

Authorities plan to examine whether the Incheon Environment Corporation was directly involved in managing the work and whether there were any procedural flaws in the contracting process.

Once the confiscated materials have been reviewed, investigators will summon officials from both the corporation and the subcontracted company for questioning.

This is Lee Yoon-woo, KBS News.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Incheon manhole case widens
    • 입력 2025-07-17 01:23:04
    News 9
[Anchor]

In relation to the manhole accident in Incheon that resulted in two fatalities, police and labor authorities have conducted searches at five locations, including the Incheon Environmental Corporation.

KBS has learned that the police are treating the nature of the project as a subcontract, not a simple commissioning.

Under this classification, the corporation’s president could also face charges under the Serious Accidents Punishment Act.

This is a report by Lee Yoon-woo.

[Report]

Police investigators are seen coming out of the Incheon Environmental Corporation with boxes of seized items.

This search is related to the incident on July 6, where the representative and employees of a company working on a manhole in Gyeyang-gu, Incheon, lost their lives.

They were carrying out underground pipeline mapping — a project outsourced by the Incheon Environment Corporation.

[“(Did you secure the documents related to the contract?) ….”]

Authorities targeted five locations, including the Incheon Environment Corporation and the subcontracted company’s office, citing potential violations of the Serious Accidents Punishment Act and the Occupational Safety and Health Act in their search warrants.

Although the Incheon Environmental Corporation prohibited subcontracting under the contract, it has been revealed that illegal subcontracting and repeated secondary subcontracting actually occurred.

Furthermore, safety procedures were not followed — including failing to report the work to the main contractor and the absence of necessary safety equipment.

KBS has confirmed that both the police and the Ministry of Employment and Labor are viewing the Environment Corporation not as a mere project client, but as a contractor — a key distinction.

If the corporation is legally classified as a contractor, it is obligated under the Serious Accidents Punishment Act to ensure the safety and health of subcontracted workers.

This opens the door for the corporation’s top executive — the president — to be held criminally liable.

[Choi Myung-ki / Professor, Korea Industrial Field Professors Group: “In this kind of outsourcing situation, the corporation is seen not as a client but as a contractor. That means they must conduct safety inspections and risk assessments at the site.”]

Authorities plan to examine whether the Incheon Environment Corporation was directly involved in managing the work and whether there were any procedural flaws in the contracting process.

Once the confiscated materials have been reviewed, investigators will summon officials from both the corporation and the subcontracted company for questioning.

This is Lee Yoon-woo, KBS News.
이윤우
이윤우 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

[속보] 충남 서산에 시간당 100mm 집중호우, 침수 피해 주의

[속보] 충남 서산에 시간당 100mm 집중호우, 침수 피해 주의
수도권 밤 사이 많은 비…비 피해도 잇따라

수도권 밤 사이 많은 비…비 피해도 잇따라
[단독] “김건희 집사가 투자 검토 요청”…180억 투자사들 소환 임박

[단독] “김건희 집사가 투자 검토 요청”…180억 투자사들 소환 임박
尹, 18일 오전 구속적부심…<br>직접 출석 예정

尹, 18일 오전 구속적부심…직접 출석 예정
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.