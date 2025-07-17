News 9

PPP innovation chair targets 4

입력 2025.07.17 (01:23)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

The People Power Party is facing difficulties in its party reform efforts.

As movements that are far from reform emerged within the party leadership, Innovation Committee Chair Yoon Hee-sook publicly mentioned four individuals as targets for reform and demanded they clarify their positions.

Reporter Lee Yoo-min has the details.

[Report]

Three days ago, Innovation Committee Chair Yoon Hee-sook identified targets for personnel reform.

[Yoon Hee-sook/Chair of the People Power Party Innovation Committee/July 13: "They are suppressing the party so that it cannot even raise its head in the sea of impeachment. This is the top priority for personnel reform…."]

However, the party leadership quickly clarified.

[Song Eon-seog/Chair of the People Power Party Emergency Response Committee and Floor Leader/July 14: "The ultimate goal of innovation is not to expel any individual…."]

Former party leaders shifted responsibility onto each other, leading to conflicts.

Meanwhile, a public event hosted by pro-Yoon faction lawmakers saw a large attendance from the party leadership.

[Yoon Sang-hyun/People Power Party Lawmaker/July 14: "We must take full responsibility for the achievements and failures of the government we were part of…."]

[Jang Dong-hyuk/People Power Party Lawmaker/Yesterday: "It is time to reflect on whether we have fought properly while demonstrating camaraderie…."]

An individual opposing impeachment also made remarks in defense of former President Yoon.

[Jeon Han-gil/History Instructor/Yesterday: "(Former President Yoon) declared emergency martial law as a decision for the nation."]

Ultimately, three days later, Chair Yoon Hee-sook took up the sword again.

She publicly demanded that the four individuals named as targets for reform clarify their positions.

[Yoon Hee-sook/Chair of the People Power Party Innovation Committee: "They have denied and criticized the necessity of breaking away from the past. Na Kyung-won, Yoon Sang-hyun, Jang Dong-hyuk, and Song Eon-seog, please clarify your positions."]

She also urged all members to pledge to eradicate factional activities as specified in the party constitution.

Chair Song avoided giving a direct answer.

[Song Eon-seog/Chair of the People Power Party Emergency Response Committee and Floor Leader: "I do not know what the situation is. So I wonder why they were mentioned…."]

Lawmaker Yoon Sang-hyun stated, "I am ready to sacrifice willingly," while Jang Dong-hyuk only responded with "Yoon's misfire."

The People Power Party plans to hear opinions on the reform plan at a general meeting of lawmakers on July 20, but amid a prevailing negative sentiment within the party, reflection and reform seem to be drifting further away.

This is KBS News, Lee Yoo-min.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • PPP innovation chair targets 4
    • 입력 2025-07-17 01:23:04
    News 9
[Anchor]

The People Power Party is facing difficulties in its party reform efforts.

As movements that are far from reform emerged within the party leadership, Innovation Committee Chair Yoon Hee-sook publicly mentioned four individuals as targets for reform and demanded they clarify their positions.

Reporter Lee Yoo-min has the details.

[Report]

Three days ago, Innovation Committee Chair Yoon Hee-sook identified targets for personnel reform.

[Yoon Hee-sook/Chair of the People Power Party Innovation Committee/July 13: "They are suppressing the party so that it cannot even raise its head in the sea of impeachment. This is the top priority for personnel reform…."]

However, the party leadership quickly clarified.

[Song Eon-seog/Chair of the People Power Party Emergency Response Committee and Floor Leader/July 14: "The ultimate goal of innovation is not to expel any individual…."]

Former party leaders shifted responsibility onto each other, leading to conflicts.

Meanwhile, a public event hosted by pro-Yoon faction lawmakers saw a large attendance from the party leadership.

[Yoon Sang-hyun/People Power Party Lawmaker/July 14: "We must take full responsibility for the achievements and failures of the government we were part of…."]

[Jang Dong-hyuk/People Power Party Lawmaker/Yesterday: "It is time to reflect on whether we have fought properly while demonstrating camaraderie…."]

An individual opposing impeachment also made remarks in defense of former President Yoon.

[Jeon Han-gil/History Instructor/Yesterday: "(Former President Yoon) declared emergency martial law as a decision for the nation."]

Ultimately, three days later, Chair Yoon Hee-sook took up the sword again.

She publicly demanded that the four individuals named as targets for reform clarify their positions.

[Yoon Hee-sook/Chair of the People Power Party Innovation Committee: "They have denied and criticized the necessity of breaking away from the past. Na Kyung-won, Yoon Sang-hyun, Jang Dong-hyuk, and Song Eon-seog, please clarify your positions."]

She also urged all members to pledge to eradicate factional activities as specified in the party constitution.

Chair Song avoided giving a direct answer.

[Song Eon-seog/Chair of the People Power Party Emergency Response Committee and Floor Leader: "I do not know what the situation is. So I wonder why they were mentioned…."]

Lawmaker Yoon Sang-hyun stated, "I am ready to sacrifice willingly," while Jang Dong-hyuk only responded with "Yoon's misfire."

The People Power Party plans to hear opinions on the reform plan at a general meeting of lawmakers on July 20, but amid a prevailing negative sentiment within the party, reflection and reform seem to be drifting further away.

This is KBS News, Lee Yoo-min.
이유민
이유민 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

[속보] 충남 서산에 시간당 100mm 집중호우, 침수 피해 주의

[속보] 충남 서산에 시간당 100mm 집중호우, 침수 피해 주의
수도권 밤 사이 많은 비…비 피해도 잇따라

수도권 밤 사이 많은 비…비 피해도 잇따라
[단독] “김건희 집사가 투자 검토 요청”…180억 투자사들 소환 임박

[단독] “김건희 집사가 투자 검토 요청”…180억 투자사들 소환 임박
尹, 18일 오전 구속적부심…<br>직접 출석 예정

尹, 18일 오전 구속적부심…직접 출석 예정
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.