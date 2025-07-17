PPP innovation chair targets 4

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The People Power Party is facing difficulties in its party reform efforts.



As movements that are far from reform emerged within the party leadership, Innovation Committee Chair Yoon Hee-sook publicly mentioned four individuals as targets for reform and demanded they clarify their positions.



Reporter Lee Yoo-min has the details.



[Report]



Three days ago, Innovation Committee Chair Yoon Hee-sook identified targets for personnel reform.



[Yoon Hee-sook/Chair of the People Power Party Innovation Committee/July 13: "They are suppressing the party so that it cannot even raise its head in the sea of impeachment. This is the top priority for personnel reform…."]



However, the party leadership quickly clarified.



[Song Eon-seog/Chair of the People Power Party Emergency Response Committee and Floor Leader/July 14: "The ultimate goal of innovation is not to expel any individual…."]



Former party leaders shifted responsibility onto each other, leading to conflicts.



Meanwhile, a public event hosted by pro-Yoon faction lawmakers saw a large attendance from the party leadership.



[Yoon Sang-hyun/People Power Party Lawmaker/July 14: "We must take full responsibility for the achievements and failures of the government we were part of…."]



[Jang Dong-hyuk/People Power Party Lawmaker/Yesterday: "It is time to reflect on whether we have fought properly while demonstrating camaraderie…."]



An individual opposing impeachment also made remarks in defense of former President Yoon.



[Jeon Han-gil/History Instructor/Yesterday: "(Former President Yoon) declared emergency martial law as a decision for the nation."]



Ultimately, three days later, Chair Yoon Hee-sook took up the sword again.



She publicly demanded that the four individuals named as targets for reform clarify their positions.



[Yoon Hee-sook/Chair of the People Power Party Innovation Committee: "They have denied and criticized the necessity of breaking away from the past. Na Kyung-won, Yoon Sang-hyun, Jang Dong-hyuk, and Song Eon-seog, please clarify your positions."]



She also urged all members to pledge to eradicate factional activities as specified in the party constitution.



Chair Song avoided giving a direct answer.



[Song Eon-seog/Chair of the People Power Party Emergency Response Committee and Floor Leader: "I do not know what the situation is. So I wonder why they were mentioned…."]



Lawmaker Yoon Sang-hyun stated, "I am ready to sacrifice willingly," while Jang Dong-hyuk only responded with "Yoon's misfire."



The People Power Party plans to hear opinions on the reform plan at a general meeting of lawmakers on July 20, but amid a prevailing negative sentiment within the party, reflection and reform seem to be drifting further away.



This is KBS News, Lee Yoo-min.



