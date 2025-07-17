Kiwoom under fire for neglect

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Would you believe that mold is growing in the second division baseball stadium that is enjoying the highest popularity?



This is about Kiwoom.



The players' association has also strongly criticized Kiwoom's stingy investments and abnormal club operations.



Reporter Heo Sol-ji has the story.



[Report]



A plastic container is placed under a leaking ceiling filled with mold.



There are serious leaks inside the indoor training facility, and various parts of the facility are damaged.



This is the home stadium of the Goyang Heroes, Kiwoom's second team, and the KBO inspection revealed that the aging of the stadium and dugout facilities is severe.



While the local government, which is the operating entity, bears significant responsibility, Kiwoom's way of managing the club, which has neglected the situation to this extent, is also problematic.



The Korea Professional Baseball Players Association, representing professional baseball players, stated today, "The poor conditions of the second division stadium have been an issue every year, but Kiwoom seems to lack the will to improve," and unusually criticized a specific club.



The players' association pointed out that recent controversies, such as the dismissal of the general manager and coach and allegations of preferential hiring, are regressive, stating, "The operation of the team below the average salary cap is also a problem."



With players like Kim Ha-seong and Lee Jung-hoo making it to the U.S., Kiwoom has earned over 60 billion won to date—but its salary cap usage rate remains at a league-low 49.7%, far below even the next-lowest team, NC, indicating a serious situation.



[Cho Young-joo/Operation Team Leader, Korea Professional Baseball Players Association: "(I hope) Kiwoom will put a little more effort into the treatment of the players and investment in facilities."]



Even last year, despite making an operating profit of about 5.8 billion won, discussions are underway to introduce a salary cap floor due to Kiwoom's tight-fistedness.



With the team barely maintaining a win rate above 30%, many now question whether the club’s poor performance is solely due to leadership—or if deeper, structural reforms are needed.



This is KBS News, Heo Sol-ji.



