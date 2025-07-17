News 9

Ransomware: Causes and Fixes

입력 2025.07.17 (01:23)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Following Yes24, the 'ransomware' attack that also targeted Seoul Guarantee Insurance has recently evolved into a sort of industry and is rampant.

It is attacking companies worldwide and demanding large sums of money.

Is there no way to stop it? Reporter Kang Pu-reun has investigated.

[Report]

Ransomware attacks involve implanting malicious code to take over servers, stealing and encrypting core data.

They also delete the company's backup data and demand a hefty ransom.

About a month after the attack on Yes24, SGI Seoul Guarantee Insurance has now become the target of hackers.

The recent surge in ransomware attacks is closely related to the emergence of specialized organizations that create and sell related programs.

Using purchased programs allows even less skilled hackers to easily carry out attacks.

The time it takes to execute a hack has significantly decreased to about four days, supporting this trend.

The increasingly sophisticated methods of hackers are also cited as a major reason.

[Lee Hyung-taek/Head of the Korea Ransomware Response Center: "By reducing time, cutting costs, and increasing evasion rates, the success rate has become extremely high."]

Last year, 195 cases of ransomware attacks were reported in South Korea, and according to IBM data, they account for over 10% of global security incidents.

Experts suggest that a key countermeasure is to separate backup servers, which are essential for recovery.

[Lee Dong-geun/Head of the Digital Threat Response Division, Korea Internet & Security Agency: "It seems appropriate to safely back up and establish a separate backup system. Operating a backup system managed through a separate authentication system..."]

Currently, the proportion of security investment compared to the IT budget of major companies in our country is around 6% on average.

The government's budget for research and development related to cybersecurity is also limited to around 100 billion won.

This is KBS News, Kang Pu-reun.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Ransomware: Causes and Fixes
    • 입력 2025-07-17 01:23:04
    News 9
[Anchor]

Following Yes24, the 'ransomware' attack that also targeted Seoul Guarantee Insurance has recently evolved into a sort of industry and is rampant.

It is attacking companies worldwide and demanding large sums of money.

Is there no way to stop it? Reporter Kang Pu-reun has investigated.

[Report]

Ransomware attacks involve implanting malicious code to take over servers, stealing and encrypting core data.

They also delete the company's backup data and demand a hefty ransom.

About a month after the attack on Yes24, SGI Seoul Guarantee Insurance has now become the target of hackers.

The recent surge in ransomware attacks is closely related to the emergence of specialized organizations that create and sell related programs.

Using purchased programs allows even less skilled hackers to easily carry out attacks.

The time it takes to execute a hack has significantly decreased to about four days, supporting this trend.

The increasingly sophisticated methods of hackers are also cited as a major reason.

[Lee Hyung-taek/Head of the Korea Ransomware Response Center: "By reducing time, cutting costs, and increasing evasion rates, the success rate has become extremely high."]

Last year, 195 cases of ransomware attacks were reported in South Korea, and according to IBM data, they account for over 10% of global security incidents.

Experts suggest that a key countermeasure is to separate backup servers, which are essential for recovery.

[Lee Dong-geun/Head of the Digital Threat Response Division, Korea Internet & Security Agency: "It seems appropriate to safely back up and establish a separate backup system. Operating a backup system managed through a separate authentication system..."]

Currently, the proportion of security investment compared to the IT budget of major companies in our country is around 6% on average.

The government's budget for research and development related to cybersecurity is also limited to around 100 billion won.

This is KBS News, Kang Pu-reun.
강푸른
강푸른 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

[속보] 충남 서산에 시간당 100mm 집중호우, 침수 피해 주의

[속보] 충남 서산에 시간당 100mm 집중호우, 침수 피해 주의
수도권 밤 사이 많은 비…비 피해도 잇따라

수도권 밤 사이 많은 비…비 피해도 잇따라
[단독] “김건희 집사가 투자 검토 요청”…180억 투자사들 소환 임박

[단독] “김건희 집사가 투자 검토 요청”…180억 투자사들 소환 임박
尹, 18일 오전 구속적부심…<br>직접 출석 예정

尹, 18일 오전 구속적부심…직접 출석 예정
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.