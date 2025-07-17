Derby decides All-Star

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



In the Major League Baseball All-Star Game, for the first time, a 'swing-off' was held to determine the winner through a 'home run derby' after the teams were tied until the 9th inning.



True to its name as a festival of stars, there was an abundance of entertainment from the start to the end of the game.



This is a report by Moon Young-kyu.



[Report]



Players dressed in suits made their entrance on the red carpet, reminiscent of a film festival.



[Ohtani Shohei/LA Dodgers: "I chose this outfit to match my wife's dress color. I thought my wife was the main character."]



A large performance with the American flag was followed by the national anthem, and fighter jets performed a celebratory flyover.



From the first inning, the monstrous Paul Skenes struck out three batters in a row with a fastball of about 161 km/h, and Clayton Kershaw, making his eleventh All-Star appearance, provided a unique entertainment by chatting with the broadcast team from the mound.



[Clayton Kershaw/LA Dodgers: "I think I gotta go slider here. No no, he wants curveball again."]



During the field maintenance time, an event recreating Hank Aaron's 715th home run, the legendary player from Atlanta, the host city of the All-Star Game, was also held.



In the game, the National League initially took a 6-point lead, but the American League made a relentless comeback, tying the game dramatically in the top of the 9th inning.



Ultimately, the winner was decided through a home run derby where three batters swung three times each, and Kyle Schwarber, who had no hits until the 9th inning, turned the game around.



Schwarber connected all three swings to home runs, leading the National League to victory and was named the All-Star Game MVP.



[Kyle Schwarber/Philadelphia/All-Star Game MVP: "Exciting fun. There's a lot of guys who deserve this but I'm happy that it's going home with house of Philly."]



With its spectacular production, performance, and unique format, this year's Major League Baseball All-Star Game will be remembered as a successful festival.



This is KBS News, Moon Young-kyu.



