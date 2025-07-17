U.S., Indonesia reach deal

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The United States has now reached a trade agreement with Indonesia.



Similar to its deal with Vietnam, the U.S. lowered tariffs and gained access to Indonesia’s agricultural market.



This could lead to stronger pressure on South Korea to open its rice and beef markets.



Here’s Kim Kyung-soo reporting from Washington.



[Report]



The United States lowered Indonesia’s tariff rate to 19%, after having sent a warning letter threatening to impose a reciprocal 32% tariff.



In return, American products exported to Indonesia will now be exempt from tariffs—effectively duty-free.



President Donald Trump emphasized that securing access for U.S. agricultural products was a key outcome.



[Donald Trump/President of the United States: "So they are giving us access into Indonesia, which we never had. That's probably the biggest part of the deal."]



As part of the deal, Indonesia also agreed to purchase 20 trillion won worth of U.S. energy, 6 trillion won worth of agricultural goods, and 50 Boeing aircraft.



Last year, Indonesia recorded a trade surplus of about 25 trillion won with the U.S.—but this deal commits them to spending even more than that in purchases of U.S. products.



President Trump also said he is negotiating with five or six other countries and is demanding market access from them as well.



[Donald Trump/President of the United States: "We weren't allowed to go in and trade. I think something similar will happen with, I would say, India, and we have a couple of others."]



Previously, President Trump mentioned that countries like South Korea are trying to open their markets to lower tariffs, prompting expectations that U.S. pressure on Korea to open its rice and beef markets will intensify.



This is Kim Kyung-soo, KBS News, reporting from Washington.



