Korea concedes title at home

[Anchor]

Korean football has suffered its first-ever three consecutive losses to Japan, conceding the East Asian Cup trophy on home soil.

Despite confirming the widening gap with Japan due to frustrating performance, coach Hong Myung-bo made a self-praising assessment, claiming that we performed better.

Reporter Park Sun-woo reports.

[Report]

In the scenes leading to the first-ever three consecutive losses to Japan, the Hong Myung-bo team exposed its defensive weaknesses.

Using a back three formation focused on defense against strong teams, they allowed the opposing attackers to roam freely despite having a numerical advantage.

They were passive in physical confrontations, which they had never lost in past matches against Japan, falling behind in both technique and strength.

Instead of focusing on build-up play, they employed a long-ball strategy aimed at tall forwards, which gradually widened the gap between defense and attack.

The national team suffered a frustrating 1-0 defeat, marking an unprecedented disgrace of three consecutive scoreless matches against Japan.

After conceding the trophy to Japan on home ground, coach Hong Myung-bo stated that we performed better, showing a perception disconnected from public opinion.

[Hong Myung-bo/National Football Team Coach: "I believe our players performed better. In all metrics such as possession and number of shots, we were far ahead, and I think Japan did not trouble our defenders at all except for the scoring scene."]

The only positive was the discovery of tall forward Lee Ho-jae, who created a threatening moment with a right-footed scissors kick.

[Lee Ho-jae/National Football Team: "I feel that we were significantly outperformed in terms of performance. Of course, the result is disappointing, but the coach advised us not to be too discouraged."]

In a match primarily featuring domestic players, the Hong Myung-bo team only confirmed the widening gap with Japan, leaving behind a complacent reality perception despite their determination to enjoy the rivalry.

KBS News, Park Sun-woo.

