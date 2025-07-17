News 9

House moves to keep troops

입력 2025.07.17 (01:23)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

A bill that specifies maintaining the current size of U.S. troops in South Korea has passed the U.S. House Armed Services Committee.

This bill is in contrast to the reduction theories regarding U.S. troops in South Korea that have emerged from some quarters of the Trump administration.

Reporter Park Seok-ho has the details.

[Report]

The U.S. House Armed Services Committee has included the size of U.S. troops in South Korea and defense commitments in the 'National Defense Authorization Act' that outlines next year's defense budget.

It states that the troop level will be maintained at the current level of 28,500 and reaffirms the commitment to 'extended deterrence,' or the provision of a 'nuclear umbrella.'

The initial draft did not include the provision to maintain the size of U.S. troops in South Korea, but Republican Congressman Joe Wilson added this through an amendment that was passed.

[Joe Wilson/U.S. Republican Congressman/Apr. 2025: "We have 28,000 troops in Korea and the message of that is to protect Korea, of course, but Japan, all of our interests in the Pacific which are so critical."]

The House Armed Services Committee has acknowledged that maintaining U.S. troops in South Korea is necessary to achieve strategic goals in the Indo-Pacific region.

Although it is not mandatory, it could serve as a check against voices within the Trump administration that suggest making the deployment or role of U.S. troops in South Korea more flexible, considering China.

Previously, a similar bill that passed the U.S Senate Committee on Armed Services on July 9 included a provision stating that the Secretary of Defense could only reduce U.S. troops in South Korea when they can guarantee national interests.

There are concerns that the Senate's bill could be interpreted to mean that as long as the Secretary guarantees it, U.S. troops in South Korea could be reduced, making it difficult to serve as a check by Congress.

The U.S. National Defense Authorization Act will be finalized at the end of this year after both the Senate and House pass their respective versions and prepare a single proposal.

As the U.S. is in the process of establishing a new defense strategy, the details regarding U.S. troops in South Korea will also be finalized at that time.

This is KBS News reporter Park Seok-ho.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • House moves to keep troops
    • 입력 2025-07-17 01:23:05
    News 9
[Anchor]

A bill that specifies maintaining the current size of U.S. troops in South Korea has passed the U.S. House Armed Services Committee.

This bill is in contrast to the reduction theories regarding U.S. troops in South Korea that have emerged from some quarters of the Trump administration.

Reporter Park Seok-ho has the details.

[Report]

The U.S. House Armed Services Committee has included the size of U.S. troops in South Korea and defense commitments in the 'National Defense Authorization Act' that outlines next year's defense budget.

It states that the troop level will be maintained at the current level of 28,500 and reaffirms the commitment to 'extended deterrence,' or the provision of a 'nuclear umbrella.'

The initial draft did not include the provision to maintain the size of U.S. troops in South Korea, but Republican Congressman Joe Wilson added this through an amendment that was passed.

[Joe Wilson/U.S. Republican Congressman/Apr. 2025: "We have 28,000 troops in Korea and the message of that is to protect Korea, of course, but Japan, all of our interests in the Pacific which are so critical."]

The House Armed Services Committee has acknowledged that maintaining U.S. troops in South Korea is necessary to achieve strategic goals in the Indo-Pacific region.

Although it is not mandatory, it could serve as a check against voices within the Trump administration that suggest making the deployment or role of U.S. troops in South Korea more flexible, considering China.

Previously, a similar bill that passed the U.S Senate Committee on Armed Services on July 9 included a provision stating that the Secretary of Defense could only reduce U.S. troops in South Korea when they can guarantee national interests.

There are concerns that the Senate's bill could be interpreted to mean that as long as the Secretary guarantees it, U.S. troops in South Korea could be reduced, making it difficult to serve as a check by Congress.

The U.S. National Defense Authorization Act will be finalized at the end of this year after both the Senate and House pass their respective versions and prepare a single proposal.

As the U.S. is in the process of establishing a new defense strategy, the details regarding U.S. troops in South Korea will also be finalized at that time.

This is KBS News reporter Park Seok-ho.
박석호
박석호 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

[속보] 충남 서산에 시간당 100mm 집중호우, 침수 피해 주의

[속보] 충남 서산에 시간당 100mm 집중호우, 침수 피해 주의
수도권 밤 사이 많은 비…비 피해도 잇따라

수도권 밤 사이 많은 비…비 피해도 잇따라
[단독] “김건희 집사가 투자 검토 요청”…180억 투자사들 소환 임박

[단독] “김건희 집사가 투자 검토 요청”…180억 투자사들 소환 임박
尹, 18일 오전 구속적부심…<br>직접 출석 예정

尹, 18일 오전 구속적부심…직접 출석 예정
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.