House moves to keep troops

A bill that specifies maintaining the current size of U.S. troops in South Korea has passed the U.S. House Armed Services Committee.



This bill is in contrast to the reduction theories regarding U.S. troops in South Korea that have emerged from some quarters of the Trump administration.



Reporter Park Seok-ho has the details.



[Report]



The U.S. House Armed Services Committee has included the size of U.S. troops in South Korea and defense commitments in the 'National Defense Authorization Act' that outlines next year's defense budget.



It states that the troop level will be maintained at the current level of 28,500 and reaffirms the commitment to 'extended deterrence,' or the provision of a 'nuclear umbrella.'



The initial draft did not include the provision to maintain the size of U.S. troops in South Korea, but Republican Congressman Joe Wilson added this through an amendment that was passed.



[Joe Wilson/U.S. Republican Congressman/Apr. 2025: "We have 28,000 troops in Korea and the message of that is to protect Korea, of course, but Japan, all of our interests in the Pacific which are so critical."]



The House Armed Services Committee has acknowledged that maintaining U.S. troops in South Korea is necessary to achieve strategic goals in the Indo-Pacific region.



Although it is not mandatory, it could serve as a check against voices within the Trump administration that suggest making the deployment or role of U.S. troops in South Korea more flexible, considering China.



Previously, a similar bill that passed the U.S Senate Committee on Armed Services on July 9 included a provision stating that the Secretary of Defense could only reduce U.S. troops in South Korea when they can guarantee national interests.



There are concerns that the Senate's bill could be interpreted to mean that as long as the Secretary guarantees it, U.S. troops in South Korea could be reduced, making it difficult to serve as a check by Congress.



The U.S. National Defense Authorization Act will be finalized at the end of this year after both the Senate and House pass their respective versions and prepare a single proposal.



As the U.S. is in the process of establishing a new defense strategy, the details regarding U.S. troops in South Korea will also be finalized at that time.



This is KBS News reporter Park Seok-ho.



