News Today

[News Today] Yoon disputes legality of detention

입력 2025.07.17 (15:53) 수정 2025.07.17 (15:56)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.


[LEAD]
Former President Yoon Suk Yeol filed for a detention review on Tuesday.

This comes after he rejected the special prosecutor's summons three straight times.

Yoon is expected to appear in court for the hearing on Friday.

[REPORT]
Since his re-detention on July 10, former President Yoon Suk Yeol has refused to comply with the special prosecutor’s summonses three straight times.

He cited health issues as reasons for the rejection.

But the special probe team continued to attempt to arrest him forcefully, saying that his health problems are not serious enough to reject in-person questioning, based on records of his previous medical check-ups.

In response, the ex-president asked the court to review the legality of his pre-trial detention.

Yoon said he will attend the court’s review hearing.

During his first detention in January, Yoon filed a suit seeking to cancel his detention and was released after spending 52 days locked up.

Now, he has taken a similar move.

For the detention cancellation suit in January, he took advantage of legal flaws regarding the issue of the jurisdiction between the prosecution and the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials and the problematic transfer process.

Many legal experts say that there are few special reasons for him to argue for the illegality of his detention.

Shin Hyun-ho/ Advisory attorney for KBS
He was detained because of the risk of evidence destruction and he committed an offense constituting felony. Nothing has changed since then.

Apparently aware of this situation, Yoon disclosed a letter he wrote while being detained to Morse Tan, a U.S. professor known for claiming election fraud.

This is viewed as a step to bring together supporters and win over more support through a publicity campaign.

The special probe team had planned to send Park Eok-soo, an assistant to the independent counsel, to the Seoul Detention Center and arrest Yoon.

However, it changed the plan and decided to first focus on the court hearing on the legality of Yoon’s detention.

They plan to stress the need to detain Yoon, highlighting the remaining risk of evidence destruction by him and his refusal to cooperate with their investigation.

The Seoul Central District Court will hold the review hearing at 10:15 a.m. Friday.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • [News Today] Yoon disputes legality of detention
    • 입력 2025-07-17 15:53:57
    • 수정2025-07-17 15:56:16
    News Today

[LEAD]
Former President Yoon Suk Yeol filed for a detention review on Tuesday.

This comes after he rejected the special prosecutor's summons three straight times.

Yoon is expected to appear in court for the hearing on Friday.

[REPORT]
Since his re-detention on July 10, former President Yoon Suk Yeol has refused to comply with the special prosecutor’s summonses three straight times.

He cited health issues as reasons for the rejection.

But the special probe team continued to attempt to arrest him forcefully, saying that his health problems are not serious enough to reject in-person questioning, based on records of his previous medical check-ups.

In response, the ex-president asked the court to review the legality of his pre-trial detention.

Yoon said he will attend the court’s review hearing.

During his first detention in January, Yoon filed a suit seeking to cancel his detention and was released after spending 52 days locked up.

Now, he has taken a similar move.

For the detention cancellation suit in January, he took advantage of legal flaws regarding the issue of the jurisdiction between the prosecution and the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials and the problematic transfer process.

Many legal experts say that there are few special reasons for him to argue for the illegality of his detention.

Shin Hyun-ho/ Advisory attorney for KBS
He was detained because of the risk of evidence destruction and he committed an offense constituting felony. Nothing has changed since then.

Apparently aware of this situation, Yoon disclosed a letter he wrote while being detained to Morse Tan, a U.S. professor known for claiming election fraud.

This is viewed as a step to bring together supporters and win over more support through a publicity campaign.

The special probe team had planned to send Park Eok-soo, an assistant to the independent counsel, to the Seoul Detention Center and arrest Yoon.

However, it changed the plan and decided to first focus on the court hearing on the legality of Yoon’s detention.

They plan to stress the need to detain Yoon, highlighting the remaining risk of evidence destruction by him and his refusal to cooperate with their investigation.

The Seoul Central District Court will hold the review hearing at 10:15 a.m. Friday.
KBS
KBS

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

[속보] 광주 동구, 소태천·증심천·광주천 범람으로 인한 피해 우려…대피령

[속보] 광주 동구, 소태천·증심천·광주천 범람으로 인한 피해 우려…대피령
[속보] 18시 30분부터 남강댐 <br>가화천 방면 1600톤/초 이내 방류, 하천변 대피령

[속보] 18시 30분부터 남강댐 가화천 방면 1600톤/초 이내 방류, 하천변 대피령
[속보] 경남 산청에 시간당 <br>100mm 이상 집중호우, 침수 주의

[속보] 경남 산청에 시간당 100mm 이상 집중호우, 침수 주의
[속보] 정부, 풍수해 위기경보 ‘심각’ 단계 발령…중대본 3단계 가동

[속보] 정부, 풍수해 위기경보 ‘심각’ 단계 발령…중대본 3단계 가동
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.