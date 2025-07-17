[News Today] Yoon disputes legality of detention

[LEAD]

Former President Yoon Suk Yeol filed for a detention review on Tuesday.



This comes after he rejected the special prosecutor's summons three straight times.



Yoon is expected to appear in court for the hearing on Friday.



[REPORT]

Since his re-detention on July 10, former President Yoon Suk Yeol has refused to comply with the special prosecutor’s summonses three straight times.



He cited health issues as reasons for the rejection.



But the special probe team continued to attempt to arrest him forcefully, saying that his health problems are not serious enough to reject in-person questioning, based on records of his previous medical check-ups.



In response, the ex-president asked the court to review the legality of his pre-trial detention.



Yoon said he will attend the court’s review hearing.



During his first detention in January, Yoon filed a suit seeking to cancel his detention and was released after spending 52 days locked up.



Now, he has taken a similar move.



For the detention cancellation suit in January, he took advantage of legal flaws regarding the issue of the jurisdiction between the prosecution and the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials and the problematic transfer process.



Many legal experts say that there are few special reasons for him to argue for the illegality of his detention.



Shin Hyun-ho/ Advisory attorney for KBS

He was detained because of the risk of evidence destruction and he committed an offense constituting felony. Nothing has changed since then.



Apparently aware of this situation, Yoon disclosed a letter he wrote while being detained to Morse Tan, a U.S. professor known for claiming election fraud.



This is viewed as a step to bring together supporters and win over more support through a publicity campaign.



The special probe team had planned to send Park Eok-soo, an assistant to the independent counsel, to the Seoul Detention Center and arrest Yoon.



However, it changed the plan and decided to first focus on the court hearing on the legality of Yoon’s detention.



They plan to stress the need to detain Yoon, highlighting the remaining risk of evidence destruction by him and his refusal to cooperate with their investigation.



The Seoul Central District Court will hold the review hearing at 10:15 a.m. Friday.