[News Today] PPP reform chief targets 4 members

[LEAD]
People Power Party's innovation committee head Yun Hee-suk has publically named 4 PPP lawmakers and demanded them to make their positions clear.

Her move came after top PPP leaders attended events led by anti-impeachment figures, a move seen as undermining the party's reform message.

The lawmakers immediately pushed back, fueling further divisions within the party.

[REPORT]
Yun Hee-suk, the head of the People Power Party's innovation committee, pointed out the targets of personnel reform four days ago.

Yun Hee-suk/ Chair, PPP Innovation Committee (July 13)
They are holding back the party, keeping it submerged in deep waters of impeachment. They need to be the first to go.

But the party leadership immediately put its foot down.

Song Eon-seog / Chair, PPP Emergency Committee (July 14)
It's not the final goal of innovation to force out someone.

Members of the former party leadership blamed one another and caused conflict.

Meanwhile, a great number of party leaders attended a public event hosted by pro-Yoon Suk Yeol legislators.

Yoon Sang-hyun / People Power Party (July 14)
We'll be responsible for the merits and faults of the government we supported.

Jang Dong-hyeok / People Power Party (July 15)
We need to reflect on whether we fought properly with a sense of camaraderie.

A public figure who had opposed impeachment even defended the former president.

Jeon Han-gil/ History instructor (July 15)
Didn't Former Pres. Yoon declare martial law to save the nation?

Chairwoman Yun Hee-suk eventually had to take action.

She called out the names of four lawmakers targeted for reform and publicly demanded them to make their positions clear.

Yun Hee-suk / Chair, PPP Innovation Committee
They denied and criticized the need to sever ties with the past. Na Kyung-won, Yoon Sang-hyun, Jang Dong-hyeok, Song Eon-seog should clarify their stance.

She also urged all PPP lawmakers to pledge that they would stop factional activities as stipulated in the party's constitution.

Emergency Committee head Song didn't answer right away.

Song Eon-seog / Chair, PPP Emergency Committee
I don't have specific context. So, I have no idea why she said that.

Representative Yoon Sang-hyun said that he is "ready and willing to make the sacrifice" and Jang Dong-hyeok reacted by calling her demand "Chairwoman Yoon's stray bullet."

The PPP is to hear members' thoughts on the reform plan at the general assembly slated for July 20th.

As most party members seem to be against Yun Hee-suk's plan, introspection and reform appear to be increasingly out of reach.

