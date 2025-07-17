News Today

[News Today] Minister nominee refutes plagiarism claims

[LEAD]
Confirmation hearings are in full swing for President Lee Jae-myung's first cabinet picks.

At yesterday's session, Education Minister nominee Lee Jin-sook apologized for the controversy over her child's illegal early overseas education, acknowledging it may have violated regulations and fell short of public expectations.

But she strongly denied other allegations, including duplicating a thesis.

[REPORT]
From early on, the People Power Party has labeled Lee Jin-sook one of five unqualified ministerial picks.

Before the inquiry session began, the main opposition party raised issues with the materials submitted by the education minister nominee, calling them insufficient.

Kim Dai-sik / People Power Party
Submitting only recent materials, except for the controversial ones, infringes on the public’s right to know.

The Democratic Party defended Lee, saying that she had submitted 95 percent of materials required.

But the dispute between the rival parties continued for some 40 minutes.

After the tough start, the inquiry session began and the nominee formally apologized for the controversy surrounding her children’s alleged illegal study abroad.

Lee Jin-sook / Nominee for education minister
I didn't recognize the illegality. I sincerely apologize for sending my children abroad six months earlier than middle school graduation.

However, she actively defended herself against other allegations.

On allegations of duplicating a thesis, Lee explained that joint research by professors and students is essential in the science and technology field and the decision on the first authorship was based on her contribution to the research.

She added that she had already been verified for plagiarism allegations.

Lee Jin-sook / Nominee for education minister
I had it verified at Chungnam National University, which concluded that the plagiarism rate was less than 10 percent.

But regarding her answers to questions related to pending issues like the merger of pre-school facilities and AI digital textbooks, even some ruling party lawmakers called them disappointing.

Ko Min-jung / Democratic Party
The nominee should have answered the issues eloquently showing her philosophy about education. It is very disappointing.

About the medical school issue, Lee stressed long-term investment to improve the educational environment.

