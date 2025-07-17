[News Today] Samsung chair cleared over merger case

입력 2025-07-17 15:54:21 수정 2025-07-17 15:55:42 News Today





The Supreme Court has finalized the acquittal of Samsung Electronics Chairman Lee Jae-yong in a controversial merger case.



The verdict comes four years and ten months after Lee was indicted by the prosecution on September 1st, 2020.



Lee was accused of being involved in business irregularities, such stock price manipulations and accounting fraud, in the 2015 merger of two Samsung affiliates, Cheil Industries Inc. and Samsung C&T, which was seen as a ploy to help him gain and solidify control of Samsung Group stably at minimal cost.