[News Today] “State absent amid public threat”
입력 2025.07.17 (15:54) 수정 2025.07.17 (15:55)
읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.
[LEAD]
President Lee Jae Myung met with families of victims from the Sewol ferry disaster, the Itaewon crowd crush, and other national tragedies.
He apologized, saying the state failed to protect its people when it was needed most.
[REPORT]
A dialogue with families of social disaster victims held on the theme of remembrance, consolation and healing.
Some 200 family members who lost their loved ones in the Sewol ferry sinking, Itaewon crowd crush, Osong underpass flooding and Jeju Air plane crash gathered at one place.
Lee Jae Myung / President
I want to hear what you want to say from your hearts. You may have waited for this kind of session for a long time.
President Lee Jae Myung criticized the culture of putting cost before safety.
He then apologized, bowing his head, saying the state was absent when the public was under threat.
Lee Jae Myung / President
I issue an official apology on behalf of gov't for failing to fulfill the responsibility of safeguarding public life and safety.
The families asked for a sincere apology from the government, sufficient information disclosure and measures to prevent a recurrence.
Song Hae-jin / Itaewon tragedy victims' bereaved families council
Show us stern determination that such an event will never happen again.
President Lee promised to carry out necessary tasks within all possible bounds.
Lee Jae Myung / President
By drafting necessary measures together, we will make sure people won't suffer in this country due to the state's absence.
He also stressed the responsibility of public officials by vowing to hold them to account when lives are lost due to poor managerial oversight.
■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!
- [News Today] “State absent amid public threat”
-
- 입력 2025-07-17 15:54:39
- 수정2025-07-17 15:55:53
[LEAD]
President Lee Jae Myung met with families of victims from the Sewol ferry disaster, the Itaewon crowd crush, and other national tragedies.
He apologized, saying the state failed to protect its people when it was needed most.
[REPORT]
A dialogue with families of social disaster victims held on the theme of remembrance, consolation and healing.
Some 200 family members who lost their loved ones in the Sewol ferry sinking, Itaewon crowd crush, Osong underpass flooding and Jeju Air plane crash gathered at one place.
Lee Jae Myung / President
I want to hear what you want to say from your hearts. You may have waited for this kind of session for a long time.
President Lee Jae Myung criticized the culture of putting cost before safety.
He then apologized, bowing his head, saying the state was absent when the public was under threat.
Lee Jae Myung / President
I issue an official apology on behalf of gov't for failing to fulfill the responsibility of safeguarding public life and safety.
The families asked for a sincere apology from the government, sufficient information disclosure and measures to prevent a recurrence.
Song Hae-jin / Itaewon tragedy victims' bereaved families council
Show us stern determination that such an event will never happen again.
President Lee promised to carry out necessary tasks within all possible bounds.
Lee Jae Myung / President
By drafting necessary measures together, we will make sure people won't suffer in this country due to the state's absence.
He also stressed the responsibility of public officials by vowing to hold them to account when lives are lost due to poor managerial oversight.
-
- KBS의 기사 모음
이 기사가 좋으셨다면
-
좋아요
0
-
응원해요
0
-
후속 원해요
0
이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.