News Today

[News Today] “State absent amid public threat”

입력 2025.07.17 (15:54) 수정 2025.07.17 (15:55)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.


[LEAD]
President Lee Jae Myung met with families of victims from the Sewol ferry disaster, the Itaewon crowd crush, and other national tragedies.

He apologized, saying the state failed to protect its people when it was needed most.

[REPORT]
A dialogue with families of social disaster victims held on the theme of remembrance, consolation and healing.

Some 200 family members who lost their loved ones in the Sewol ferry sinking, Itaewon crowd crush, Osong underpass flooding and Jeju Air plane crash gathered at one place.

Lee Jae Myung / President
I want to hear what you want to say from your hearts. You may have waited for this kind of session for a long time.

President Lee Jae Myung criticized the culture of putting cost before safety.

He then apologized, bowing his head, saying the state was absent when the public was under threat.

Lee Jae Myung / President
I issue an official apology on behalf of gov't for failing to fulfill the responsibility of safeguarding public life and safety.

The families asked for a sincere apology from the government, sufficient information disclosure and measures to prevent a recurrence.

Song Hae-jin / Itaewon tragedy victims' bereaved families council
Show us stern determination that such an event will never happen again.

President Lee promised to carry out necessary tasks within all possible bounds.

Lee Jae Myung / President
By drafting necessary measures together, we will make sure people won't suffer in this country due to the state's absence.

He also stressed the responsibility of public officials by vowing to hold them to account when lives are lost due to poor managerial oversight.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • [News Today] “State absent amid public threat”
    • 입력 2025-07-17 15:54:39
    • 수정2025-07-17 15:55:53
    News Today

[LEAD]
President Lee Jae Myung met with families of victims from the Sewol ferry disaster, the Itaewon crowd crush, and other national tragedies.

He apologized, saying the state failed to protect its people when it was needed most.

[REPORT]
A dialogue with families of social disaster victims held on the theme of remembrance, consolation and healing.

Some 200 family members who lost their loved ones in the Sewol ferry sinking, Itaewon crowd crush, Osong underpass flooding and Jeju Air plane crash gathered at one place.

Lee Jae Myung / President
I want to hear what you want to say from your hearts. You may have waited for this kind of session for a long time.

President Lee Jae Myung criticized the culture of putting cost before safety.

He then apologized, bowing his head, saying the state was absent when the public was under threat.

Lee Jae Myung / President
I issue an official apology on behalf of gov't for failing to fulfill the responsibility of safeguarding public life and safety.

The families asked for a sincere apology from the government, sufficient information disclosure and measures to prevent a recurrence.

Song Hae-jin / Itaewon tragedy victims' bereaved families council
Show us stern determination that such an event will never happen again.

President Lee promised to carry out necessary tasks within all possible bounds.

Lee Jae Myung / President
By drafting necessary measures together, we will make sure people won't suffer in this country due to the state's absence.

He also stressed the responsibility of public officials by vowing to hold them to account when lives are lost due to poor managerial oversight.
KBS
KBS

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

[속보] 광주 동구, 소태천·증심천·광주천 범람으로 인한 피해 우려…대피령

[속보] 광주 동구, 소태천·증심천·광주천 범람으로 인한 피해 우려…대피령
[속보] 18시 30분부터 남강댐 <br>가화천 방면 1600톤/초 이내 방류, 하천변 대피령

[속보] 18시 30분부터 남강댐 가화천 방면 1600톤/초 이내 방류, 하천변 대피령
[속보] 경남 산청에 시간당 <br>100mm 이상 집중호우, 침수 주의

[속보] 경남 산청에 시간당 100mm 이상 집중호우, 침수 주의
[속보] 정부, 풍수해 위기경보 ‘심각’ 단계 발령…중대본 3단계 가동

[속보] 정부, 풍수해 위기경보 ‘심각’ 단계 발령…중대본 3단계 가동
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.