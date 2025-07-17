[News Today] “State absent amid public threat”

News Today





[LEAD]

President Lee Jae Myung met with families of victims from the Sewol ferry disaster, the Itaewon crowd crush, and other national tragedies.



He apologized, saying the state failed to protect its people when it was needed most.



[REPORT]

A dialogue with families of social disaster victims held on the theme of remembrance, consolation and healing.



Some 200 family members who lost their loved ones in the Sewol ferry sinking, Itaewon crowd crush, Osong underpass flooding and Jeju Air plane crash gathered at one place.



Lee Jae Myung / President

I want to hear what you want to say from your hearts. You may have waited for this kind of session for a long time.



President Lee Jae Myung criticized the culture of putting cost before safety.



He then apologized, bowing his head, saying the state was absent when the public was under threat.



Lee Jae Myung / President

I issue an official apology on behalf of gov't for failing to fulfill the responsibility of safeguarding public life and safety.



The families asked for a sincere apology from the government, sufficient information disclosure and measures to prevent a recurrence.



Song Hae-jin / Itaewon tragedy victims' bereaved families council

Show us stern determination that such an event will never happen again.



President Lee promised to carry out necessary tasks within all possible bounds.



Lee Jae Myung / President

By drafting necessary measures together, we will make sure people won't suffer in this country due to the state's absence.



He also stressed the responsibility of public officials by vowing to hold them to account when lives are lost due to poor managerial oversight.