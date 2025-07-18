FM nominee's hearing

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



At today’s (7.17) confirmation hearing, Foreign Minister nominee Cho Hyun stated that he would make every effort in tariff negotiations with the United States.



He expressed optimism that negotiations could be concluded within two weeks.



He also said that while the schedule for a South Korea–U.S. summit is still being coordinated, President Lee will not attend China’s Victory Day event before the summit takes place.



Reporter Song Geum-han has more.



[Report]



The final deadline for tariff negotiations with the U.S. is set for Aug. 1.



Foreign Minister nominee Cho Hyun expressed confidence in the potential for an agreement.



[Lee Yong-seon / Foreign Affairs and Unification Committee Member / Democratic Party: "Do you believe it's realistically possible to reach a deal in such a short time?"]



[Cho Hyun / Foreign Minister Nominee: "I believe it’s possible. From the U.S. perspective, Korea is not only a key ally but also a major trading partner."]



He emphasized the importance of a "package deal" that links economic and security issues.



[Cho Hyun / Foreign Minister Nominee: "It has become a global trend to address economic and security concerns together. We, too, need to consider it from that perspective."]



While the date for a Korea–U.S. summit is still being coordinated, Cho said that although he cannot confirm whether President Lee will attend China’s Victory Day event, it will not happen before the summit.



[Cho Hyun / Foreign Minister Nominee: "(The Korea–U.S. summit schedule) is currently being arranged."]



[Ahn Cheol-soo / Foreign Affairs and Unification Committee Member / People Power Party: "If he attends the Victory Day event before the Korea–U.S. summit, it would send the wrong message."]



[Cho Hyun / Foreign Minister Nominee: "That will not happen."]



Regarding North Korea, Cho described it as a dual-natured actor.



[Cho Hyun / Foreign Minister Nominee: "North Korea poses an urgent and existential threat that could become an enemy. But at the same time, it is a counterpart with whom we must pursue peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula."]



Meanwhile, Cho submitted documentation showing that his son and daughter-in-law had paid gift taxes in response to allegations that they exploited his position for speculative investment in real estate. He also explained that the omission of rental deposit funds from his property disclosures was unintentional, stating that he had simply not understood the technical reporting requirements.



This is Song Geum-han, KBS News.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!