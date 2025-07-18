Flood damage reported by viewers

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Many viewers have sent in videos capturing the dangerous and urgent moments brought on by the heavy rainfall.



Reporter Moon Ye-seul has the story.



[Report]



[“I managed to cross over to the other side, but wow….”]



The rainwater has risen to the point where it is hard to take a step, and in the middle of the street, water is shooting up like a fountain, blocking vehicles from moving forward.



The situation is the same in other neighborhoods.



The flooded rice fields have transformed into what looks like a sea, with rubber boats appearing instead of cars.



Only parts of buildings are barely visible above the water.



The fierce currents have swallowed up roads and buildings.



In an instant, the rising water has submerged a vehicle that is tilting helplessly, while another vehicle precariously perched on a steep slope is caught in the strong current, unable to move.



Buildings are endlessly being swept away by the rising rainwater.



Those watching from a distance can only feel their hearts ache.



[“My house is being swept away, my house. This is a big problem.”]



On a day when extreme rainfall continued across the country, drivers on the roads also faced dangerous moments.



On the flooded roads, lane markings have disappeared, and vehicles are stuck, unable to move in the surging water.



Additionally, the landslide has turned the highway into a muddy field, leading to a complete traffic halt.



The fire department reported that as of 4 PM today (July 17), the number of emergency responses due to this heavy rainfall has reached over 3,100.



This is KBS News, Moon Ye-seul.



