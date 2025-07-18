Fugitives stall probe

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Key figures under investigation by the special counsel probing Kim Keon-hee are either fleeing or refusing to cooperate.



The vice chairman of Sambu Construction did not appear for his detention warrant hearing today (7.17) and is now on the run.



Politicians tied to the candidate nomination interference allegations are refusing to be questioned, prompting the special counsel team to publicly urge their cooperation.



Reporter Jung Sang-bin reports.



[Report]



At a regular press briefing, the special counsel team investigating Kim Keon-hee shared updates on its probe into alleged interference in the ruling party’s candidate nominations.



The assistant special prosecutor used the occasion to publicly call on implicated politicians to cooperate with the investigation.



[Moon Hong-ju/Assistant Special Prosecutor, Kim Keon-hee Special Counsel Team: "Citing reasons such as non-urgent trial schedules or personal circumstances that are difficult to accept, they are either postponing their appearance for extended periods or expressing their refusal to cooperate…"]



The team did not specify names, but strongly emphasized that the reasons for refusing questioning were unjustifiable.



Politicians who have been subject to search and seizure in connection with the candidate nomination scandal include People Power Party lawmaker Yoon Sang-hyun and former lawmaker Kim Young-sun.



In connection with the stock manipulation allegations, four current and former executives of Sambu Construction faced separate detention warrant hearings.



Vice Chairman Lee Ki-hoon was scheduled for a hearing at 2:10 p.m., but failed to appear in court.



Although his lawyer showed up, the attorney said they did not know Lee’s whereabouts. The special counsel team has determined that Lee is on the run.



Due to flight risk concerns, the likelihood of the court issuing a warrant has increased—but authorities must now first track him down.



Meanwhile, Jeong, the wife of Kim—widely known as a central figure in the so-called “butler gate”—is believed to be in Korea, but her whereabouts remain unknown.



Investigators have only received intelligence suggesting she is hiding somewhere in Gangnam District, Seoul, and they have yet to confirm her location or secure a contact channel.



As for Kim himself, while the process of invalidating his passport and initiating an Interpol Red Notice is underway, there are growing suspicions that he may have fled to a third country rather than Vietnam as initially reported—making it unlikely that authorities will secure his custody anytime soon.



This is KBS News, Jung Sang-bin.



