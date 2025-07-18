News 9

90m/hr rain batters Jeonnam

입력 2025.07.18 (00:40)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Now, let's connect to the field to check the situation in each region.

Gwangju and Jeonnam are also experiencing extreme heavy rain, causing rivers to swell significantly.

Evacuation orders have been issued in various places.

Reporter Kim Jeong-dae, you are saying that the Gwangju Stream is currently in a dangerous situation?

[Report]

Yes, I am at Gwangju Stream in Seo-gu, Gwangju.

Heavy rain has continued throughout the day, causing the river to swallow the walking paths to the point where they are not visible.

In the vicinity of Gwangju Stream, some flooding has begun, leading to evacuation orders for residents.

At the Gwangju Geukrak Bridge and Jangrok Bridge, a serious flood information alert has been issued, so please prepare for flooding.

The heavy rain that started around 10 AM has been ongoing without pause.

Currently, heavy rain warnings have been issued for 12 cities and counties in Jeonnam, including Gwangju, Naju, Damyang, Gokseong, and Gurye.

Naju recorded extreme heavy rain at one point with 92mm of rain per hour, and Gwangju and Suncheon also experienced concentrated rainfall of over 70mm per hour.

As of 8 PM, Gwangju has recorded a historic 402.7mm of rain in just one day, while Damyang Bongsan and Naju received around 350mm of rain.

More rain is forecasted for Honam in the coming days.

By the day after tomorrow (July 19), the expected rainfall is 200-300mm for Gwangju and Jeonnam, with some areas expecting over 400mm.

Today (July 17), as heavy rain fell on rivers and the Yeongsan River system, the number of places under flood warnings has rapidly increased as evening approaches.

In Gwangju, flood warnings have been issued for seven locations, including Yuchon Bridge and Yongsan Bridge, as well as for Damyang-gun, Hampyeong-gun, and Suncheon-si.

Additionally, flood advisories have been issued for Hwasun, Naju, Gwangyang, and Gurye.

Nearby residents should regularly check disaster text messages and weather conditions and pay attention to evacuation guidance.

This has been KBS News Kim Jeong-dae from Gwangju Stream.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • 90m/hr rain batters Jeonnam
    • 입력 2025-07-18 00:40:29
    News 9
[Anchor]

Now, let's connect to the field to check the situation in each region.

Gwangju and Jeonnam are also experiencing extreme heavy rain, causing rivers to swell significantly.

Evacuation orders have been issued in various places.

Reporter Kim Jeong-dae, you are saying that the Gwangju Stream is currently in a dangerous situation?

[Report]

Yes, I am at Gwangju Stream in Seo-gu, Gwangju.

Heavy rain has continued throughout the day, causing the river to swallow the walking paths to the point where they are not visible.

In the vicinity of Gwangju Stream, some flooding has begun, leading to evacuation orders for residents.

At the Gwangju Geukrak Bridge and Jangrok Bridge, a serious flood information alert has been issued, so please prepare for flooding.

The heavy rain that started around 10 AM has been ongoing without pause.

Currently, heavy rain warnings have been issued for 12 cities and counties in Jeonnam, including Gwangju, Naju, Damyang, Gokseong, and Gurye.

Naju recorded extreme heavy rain at one point with 92mm of rain per hour, and Gwangju and Suncheon also experienced concentrated rainfall of over 70mm per hour.

As of 8 PM, Gwangju has recorded a historic 402.7mm of rain in just one day, while Damyang Bongsan and Naju received around 350mm of rain.

More rain is forecasted for Honam in the coming days.

By the day after tomorrow (July 19), the expected rainfall is 200-300mm for Gwangju and Jeonnam, with some areas expecting over 400mm.

Today (July 17), as heavy rain fell on rivers and the Yeongsan River system, the number of places under flood warnings has rapidly increased as evening approaches.

In Gwangju, flood warnings have been issued for seven locations, including Yuchon Bridge and Yongsan Bridge, as well as for Damyang-gun, Hampyeong-gun, and Suncheon-si.

Additionally, flood advisories have been issued for Hwasun, Naju, Gwangyang, and Gurye.

Nearby residents should regularly check disaster text messages and weather conditions and pay attention to evacuation guidance.

This has been KBS News Kim Jeong-dae from Gwangju Stream.
김정대
김정대 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

경기 광명시 아파트 주차장 화재로 5명 중상…3명 심정지

경기 광명시 아파트 주차장 화재로 5명 중상…3명 심정지
‘시간당 115mm’ 하늘이 뚫렸다…충남서 3명 사망

‘시간당 115mm’ 하늘이 뚫렸다…충남서 3명 사망
2년 전 참사 지하차도 또 통제…주민 230명 한때 고립

2년 전 참사 지하차도 또 통제…주민 230명 한때 고립
사라진 철로·고속도로엔 토사…곳곳 교통통제

사라진 철로·고속도로엔 토사…곳곳 교통통제
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.