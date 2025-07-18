90m/hr rain batters Jeonnam

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Now, let's connect to the field to check the situation in each region.



Gwangju and Jeonnam are also experiencing extreme heavy rain, causing rivers to swell significantly.



Evacuation orders have been issued in various places.



Reporter Kim Jeong-dae, you are saying that the Gwangju Stream is currently in a dangerous situation?



[Report]



Yes, I am at Gwangju Stream in Seo-gu, Gwangju.



Heavy rain has continued throughout the day, causing the river to swallow the walking paths to the point where they are not visible.



In the vicinity of Gwangju Stream, some flooding has begun, leading to evacuation orders for residents.



At the Gwangju Geukrak Bridge and Jangrok Bridge, a serious flood information alert has been issued, so please prepare for flooding.



The heavy rain that started around 10 AM has been ongoing without pause.



Currently, heavy rain warnings have been issued for 12 cities and counties in Jeonnam, including Gwangju, Naju, Damyang, Gokseong, and Gurye.



Naju recorded extreme heavy rain at one point with 92mm of rain per hour, and Gwangju and Suncheon also experienced concentrated rainfall of over 70mm per hour.



As of 8 PM, Gwangju has recorded a historic 402.7mm of rain in just one day, while Damyang Bongsan and Naju received around 350mm of rain.



More rain is forecasted for Honam in the coming days.



By the day after tomorrow (July 19), the expected rainfall is 200-300mm for Gwangju and Jeonnam, with some areas expecting over 400mm.



Today (July 17), as heavy rain fell on rivers and the Yeongsan River system, the number of places under flood warnings has rapidly increased as evening approaches.



In Gwangju, flood warnings have been issued for seven locations, including Yuchon Bridge and Yongsan Bridge, as well as for Damyang-gun, Hampyeong-gun, and Suncheon-si.



Additionally, flood advisories have been issued for Hwasun, Naju, Gwangyang, and Gurye.



Nearby residents should regularly check disaster text messages and weather conditions and pay attention to evacuation guidance.



This has been KBS News Kim Jeong-dae from Gwangju Stream.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!