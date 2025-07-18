Desperate bus escape

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



As the rain clouds moved further south than expected, the damage in Gwangju and Jeonnam regions was significant.



Bus passengers had to escape from vehicles that were suddenly trapped in water, and the stairs of the subway station resembled a waterfall.



Reporter Kim Ho has the details.



[Report]



The city center has turned into a reservoir.



A bus that was moving came to a stop with its wheels completely submerged in water.



Startled passengers began to get off the bus one by one.



They precariously waded through the floodwaters that rose to their waists to evacuate.



[Jang Young-geun/Citizen: "A man took the lead, and people were getting off one by one in an orderly manner to evacuate."]



Only the roofs of cars remained visible as they disappeared into the water.



The urban river swelled threateningly.



[Citizen: "I don't think I've ever seen rain like this before. It really came down hard. It poured like this for an hour or two in just one area."]



At the subway station during the evening commute, muddy water surged in like a waterfall.



Citizens were urgently evacuated, and subway operations were suspended.



On the highway, where rainwater flooded in, vehicles were trapped during the evening commute.



["Hey... hey...."]



The school playground was completely filled with yellow muddy water.



Businesses and homes also reported flooding damage.



Residents with limited mobility barely managed to escape with the help of the 119 rescue team.



[Park Seok-bong/Suwan-dong, Gwangju: "There were about ten elderly people in the community center, so the 119 team came and carried them to evacuate first. The community center is currently flooded."]



Rivers in various areas of Jeonnam also appeared to be on the verge of overflowing.



With over 300mm of rainfall, Gwangju experienced a month's worth of rain in just one day, and citizens are anxious about the possibility of secondary damage.



This is KBS News, Kim Ho.



