Muddy water swamps village

The heavy rain that hit the Chungnam region caused the Sapgyocheon embankment to collapse, submerging nearby villages completely.



Residents had to evacuate to shelters to escape the flood.



Reporter Jeong Jae-hoon covered the scene.



[Report]



The muddy water has engulfed the entire village.



The water level, which has risen to waist height, shows no signs of receding.



The roads leading to and from the village have long been washed away by the heavy rain.



As water rushed into homes, some residents have evacuated.



With nearly 400mm of rainfall, the Sapgyocheon embankment collapsed, flooding the Yesan Plain area.



In some areas, electricity has been cut off.



[Yoo Eul-sik/Yesan County, Chungnam Province: "We even brought in a submersible pump. When I turned on the electricity to pump out the water from the bathroom, sparks flew and it was popping..."]



As the Dangjincheon overflowed, residents evacuated to the village hall early in the morning.



However, even that place was flooded, forcing them to seek refuge in a school again.



More than a thousand evacuees have been reported in Chungnam alone.



[Lee Geum-ja/Yongyeon 1-dong Village Head, Dangjin City, Chungnam: "I called each household to evacuate residents to the village hall, but water was backflowing into the hall. So we called 119..."]



So far, 12,500 hectares of greenhouses and farmland have been confirmed to be flooded, and the extent of the damage is incalculable.



[Koo Un-hwa/Hongseong County, Chungnam: "I planted beans, but they are all submerged in water. I don't know if the government has any measures, but as you can see, the fields are all underwater."]



The water levels at the Boryeong Dam and Yesan Reservoir have risen, and they are currently releasing water through the floodgates.



With school routes and facilities submerged, over 500 schools in Chungnam have suspended classes, causing serious disruptions to the academic schedule.



This is KBS News, Jeong Jae-hoon.



