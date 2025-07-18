Heavy rain halts trains

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Heavy rains also led to widespread traffic disruptions.



Railway lines were flooded, causing train operations to be halted, and landslides on highways forced road closures.



Here’s reporter Yoon Ah-rim with the details.



[Report]



Both sides of the Gyeongbu Line railway are filled with muddy water.



[Choi In-tae/ Jungnang-gu, Seoul: "The stream has overflowed. It was scary. This kind of thing hasn't happened in about 45 years."]



Due to the heavy rain, the river overflowed, and the tracks were completely submerged.



["ITX-MAUM Train 307 will not be operating today..."]



With the suspension of train services, passengers sought alternative transportation.



["(The Mugunghwa train to Busan.) It rained a lot, so the Mugunghwa isn't running."]



Due to the rain that fell overnight, from the first train this morning (7.17), the operations of regular trains on the Gyeongbu Line, Janghang Line, and some sections of the Seohae Line in the Chungcheong area were halted.



In the afternoon, as heavy rain moved south, more service suspensions were added on the Honam, Gyeongjeon, and Jeolla Lines.



With train cancellations piling up, stations during evening commute hours were packed with passengers.



[Kim Min-seok/ Yongin, Gyeonggi Province: "People who had reservations had to rebook their trains, so the line was almost endless...."]



In Cheongdo, North Gyeongsang Province, a landslide delayed KTX train operations, causing passengers to wait on the train for over three hours.



Roads were blocked by piles of mud that had flowed down from the mountains.



[Person A/Ilsandong-gu, Goyang, Gyeonggi Province: "So much earth poured out nearby that nearly half the road was buried."]



On highways, partial closures began in the morning on the Seohaean Expressway and Pyeongtaek-Buyeo Expressway. In the afternoon, additional sections of the Honam Expressway were shut down.



By 6 p.m. today, around 70 domestic and international flights were also canceled at airports nationwide.



This is KBS News, Yoon Ah-rim.



