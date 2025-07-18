Gangwon rain alert

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Now, let's go to Gangwon Province.



Heavy rain has poured down in various places, especially in southern Gangwon.



Reporter Jo Hyu-yeon, there is a heavy rain warning in the inland areas of Gangwon, right?



What is the situation now?



[Report]



Yes, I am currently at Gongji Stream in the city center of Chuncheon.



It has been raining on and off all day, but now it is showing a lull.



After two days of continuous rain, Gongji Stream has turned muddy, and the river has risen quite a bit.



Currently, a heavy rain advisory has been issued for eight cities and counties in inland Gangwon, including Wonju and Hongcheon.



The amount of rain so far has been the highest in Wonju's Sillim with 161mm, followed by Hoengseong's Gangnim with 133mm, and Chuncheon with 93.5mm.



There have also been reports of damage due to the rain.



In Yeongwol, a residential wall collapsed under the heavy rain, and fallen trees have blocked roads in Wonju and Hongcheon.



In some areas of Chuncheon, there have been power outages and water supply disruptions.



Over 40 incidents of damage have been reported, including sewage backflow and rockfalls.



Additionally, access to over 50 hiking trails in major national parks such as Seoraksan and Chiaksan has been restricted.



In Wonju, Yeongwol, and Hoengseong, access to about ten roads, bridges, and parking lots has been prohibited.



The Korea Meteorological Administration has forecasted that an additional 50-100mm of rain will fall in the inland and mountainous areas, and 150mm in the southern mountainous areas by the day after tomorrow (7.19).



Gangwon Province has activated the first stage of its disaster safety headquarters and is preparing for any emergencies.



This has been Jo Hyu-yeon reporting from Gongji Stream in Chuncheon for KBS News.



