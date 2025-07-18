News 9

Gangwon rain alert

입력 2025.07.18 (00:40)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Now, let's go to Gangwon Province.

Heavy rain has poured down in various places, especially in southern Gangwon.

Reporter Jo Hyu-yeon, there is a heavy rain warning in the inland areas of Gangwon, right?

What is the situation now?

[Report]

Yes, I am currently at Gongji Stream in the city center of Chuncheon.

It has been raining on and off all day, but now it is showing a lull.

After two days of continuous rain, Gongji Stream has turned muddy, and the river has risen quite a bit.

Currently, a heavy rain advisory has been issued for eight cities and counties in inland Gangwon, including Wonju and Hongcheon.

The amount of rain so far has been the highest in Wonju's Sillim with 161mm, followed by Hoengseong's Gangnim with 133mm, and Chuncheon with 93.5mm.

There have also been reports of damage due to the rain.

In Yeongwol, a residential wall collapsed under the heavy rain, and fallen trees have blocked roads in Wonju and Hongcheon.

In some areas of Chuncheon, there have been power outages and water supply disruptions.

Over 40 incidents of damage have been reported, including sewage backflow and rockfalls.

Additionally, access to over 50 hiking trails in major national parks such as Seoraksan and Chiaksan has been restricted.

In Wonju, Yeongwol, and Hoengseong, access to about ten roads, bridges, and parking lots has been prohibited.

The Korea Meteorological Administration has forecasted that an additional 50-100mm of rain will fall in the inland and mountainous areas, and 150mm in the southern mountainous areas by the day after tomorrow (7.19).

Gangwon Province has activated the first stage of its disaster safety headquarters and is preparing for any emergencies.

This has been Jo Hyu-yeon reporting from Gongji Stream in Chuncheon for KBS News.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Gangwon rain alert
    • 입력 2025-07-18 00:40:30
    News 9
[Anchor]

Now, let's go to Gangwon Province.

Heavy rain has poured down in various places, especially in southern Gangwon.

Reporter Jo Hyu-yeon, there is a heavy rain warning in the inland areas of Gangwon, right?

What is the situation now?

[Report]

Yes, I am currently at Gongji Stream in the city center of Chuncheon.

It has been raining on and off all day, but now it is showing a lull.

After two days of continuous rain, Gongji Stream has turned muddy, and the river has risen quite a bit.

Currently, a heavy rain advisory has been issued for eight cities and counties in inland Gangwon, including Wonju and Hongcheon.

The amount of rain so far has been the highest in Wonju's Sillim with 161mm, followed by Hoengseong's Gangnim with 133mm, and Chuncheon with 93.5mm.

There have also been reports of damage due to the rain.

In Yeongwol, a residential wall collapsed under the heavy rain, and fallen trees have blocked roads in Wonju and Hongcheon.

In some areas of Chuncheon, there have been power outages and water supply disruptions.

Over 40 incidents of damage have been reported, including sewage backflow and rockfalls.

Additionally, access to over 50 hiking trails in major national parks such as Seoraksan and Chiaksan has been restricted.

In Wonju, Yeongwol, and Hoengseong, access to about ten roads, bridges, and parking lots has been prohibited.

The Korea Meteorological Administration has forecasted that an additional 50-100mm of rain will fall in the inland and mountainous areas, and 150mm in the southern mountainous areas by the day after tomorrow (7.19).

Gangwon Province has activated the first stage of its disaster safety headquarters and is preparing for any emergencies.

This has been Jo Hyu-yeon reporting from Gongji Stream in Chuncheon for KBS News.
조휴연
조휴연 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

경기 광명시 아파트 주차장 화재로 5명 중상…3명 심정지

경기 광명시 아파트 주차장 화재로 5명 중상…3명 심정지
‘시간당 115mm’ 하늘이 뚫렸다…충남서 3명 사망

‘시간당 115mm’ 하늘이 뚫렸다…충남서 3명 사망
2년 전 참사 지하차도 또 통제…주민 230명 한때 고립

2년 전 참사 지하차도 또 통제…주민 230명 한때 고립
사라진 철로·고속도로엔 토사…곳곳 교통통제

사라진 철로·고속도로엔 토사…곳곳 교통통제
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.