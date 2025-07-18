News 9

Flood crisis in Chungbuk

2025.07.18

[Anchor]

Let's take a look at the damage situation in the Chungbuk region.

Tension rose as another flood warning was issued for the Miho River area, where the Osong underpass disaster occurred two years ago.

In Cheongju, about 200 residents were at one point isolated and later rescued.

Min Soo-ah reports.

[Report]

Water swollen to the point of swallowing the embankment rose up to the bottom of the bridge piers.

Due to the heavy rainfall, the water level of the Miho River rose rapidly, prompting flood advisories for the surrounding area.

The Gungpyeong 2 underpass in Osong, where 30 people were killed or injured two years ago, was completely closed to traffic.

The barrier installed after the disaster blocked vehicle entry, and vehicles detoured via emergency turnaround routes.

Roads in villages near the Miho River were already filled with water, leaving cars stranded.

This is a village in Osong, Cheongju, where access has been restricted.

The road is completely submerged, and only the rooftops of greenhouses are barely visible.

[Nearby resident: “This road is originally low. It was like this last year too. The rainwater drain gets clogged so the water doesn’t drain.”]

In Oksan-myeon, Cheongju, 230 residents were at one point isolated and later rescued, while in areas like Osong-eup, over 80 residents evacuated to community centers.

[Kang Shin-seok / Osong-eup, Cheongju, Chungbuk: “I was holding an umbrella, trying to get my friend, and got completely soaked. Whenever it rains a lot, the bank bursts. I've cried a few times. It’s scary.”]

In an apartment complex downtown, water flooded an underground parking lot, submerging about 10 vehicles.

In Eumseong County, a residential retaining wall collapsed, causing a gas leak. In Chungju, a fire suspected to be caused by a lightning strike broke out at a logistics warehouse.

More than 230 incidents of damage were reported in Chungbuk alone.

This is Min Soo-ah, KBS News.

