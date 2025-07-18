News 9

Torrential rain batters Gyeongnam

[Anchor]

Heavy rain of around 300 millimeters also poured down in the Gyeongnam region today (7.17).

Among the hardest-hit areas was Sancheong, Gyeongnam, where more than 100 millimeters of torrential rain fell in just one hour. Let’s go to Sancheong now.

Reporter Park Ki-won, there’s been considerable damage there as well?

[Report]

Yes, the rain has let up just a bit.

I’m standing at a road construction site here in Sancheong, Gyeongnam.

This afternoon, heavy rain caused the soil on a slope at the construction site to wash down and cover the road, prompting emergency restoration work.

Even now, rainwater continues to pour onto the road through temporary drainage channels installed on the slope.

Here in Sancheong, rainfall reached an extreme level of 100mm per hour this afternoon, resulting in a series of damages.

Around 4 p.m. today, in Sindeung-myeon, Sancheong County, a woman in her 60s was buried by a landslide while at home but was rescued.

In another incident, a low-lying road in Sancheong County was flooded, submerging three vehicles. Four people, including the drivers, were rescued.

In Muan-myeon, Miryang City, water flooded into a low-lying nursing hospital, and 56 people—including patients and staff—were rescued using fire department boats in a tense situation.

In four cities and counties—Changnyeong, Hadong, Haman, and Miryang—a total of 149 households and around 160 people have been displaced.

Due to this downpour, more than 160 locations in the Gyeongnam area, including parking lots and roads, were placed under access control.

Fortunately, no fatalities have been reported.

Looking at rainfall by region: 334mm in Docheon-myeon, Changnyeong; 288mm in Haman; 273mm in Danseong-myeon, Sancheong; and 262mm in Jirisan, Sancheong.

Currently, heavy rain warnings are in effect for nine cities and counties including Miryang and Uiryeong, while heavy rain advisories are in place for nine areas including Changwon, Tongyeong, and Geoje.

In Gyeongnam, heavy rainfall between 150mm and 300mm is expected through the day after tomorrow (7.19), with some areas potentially receiving more than 400mm.

This has been Park Ki-won reporting from Sancheong, Gyeongnam, for KBS News.

