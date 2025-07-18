News 9

Heavy rain hits Gyeongbuk

[Anchor]

In the Daegu-Gyeongbuk region, the rainfall has exceeded 100 millimeters.

Houses have been buried under mounds of dirt, and low-lying residential areas have once again been submerged.

Reporter Park Jin-young has the story.

[Report]

Rainwater flows down like a river along the downhill slope.

Large stones, the size of children, are scattered across the roads.

Today (7.17), in Cheongdo-gun, Gyeongbuk, where a landslide warning was issued, a house was buried under a mound of dirt due to soil runoff.

A large amount of rain and soil came down the steep slope behind the village, covering the homes.

The spilled soil also covered a vehicle, but fortunately, there were no casualties.

[Seongryun, Monk/Cheongdo-gun, Gyeongbuk: “It came down like a burst water tank — trees and rocks all crashing down. I've lived here 30 years, and I’ve never seen rain like this.”]

A large puddle has formed in the middle of the road at the entrance of the village.

The parked cars show clear signs of flooding.

The muddy water that filled the house has rendered all appliances, including washing machines, unusable.

In Daegu, where heavy rain and landslide warnings have been issued, the low-lying area of Nogok-dong, known for frequent flooding, has once again been submerged.

[Kim Hae-rok/Nogok-dong, Daegu: "I never imagined this would happen now. I thought after the (repair work) was done, it wouldn't happen again, but now that this situation has occurred, I have no words."]

In Daegu and Gyeongbuk, over 140mm of rain has fallen today, causing flooding in more than 40 houses and 40 roads.

In particular, it is forecasted that up to 200mm of rain will fall by the day after tomorrow (7.19), raising concerns about secondary damage such as landslides, especially in areas that suffered from major wildfires in March.

This is KBS News, Park Jin-young.

