Extreme rain hits Chungnam

[Anchor]



Rainfall of 100mm per hour, which was unimaginable, has now become a part of everyday life.



Heavy rain and extreme downpours have been causing damage across the country.



Today (7.17), we will focus on news related to the heavy rain.



First, in the Chungnam region, including Seosan, extreme rain of 115mm per hour has fallen.



Over the past two days, hundreds of millimeters of rain have poured down, leading to flooding and landslides, resulting in three fatalities.



Reporter Lee Yeon-gyeong has the details.



[Report]



Soil is washing into the front yard.



Tents are helplessly collapsing under the waves of dirt.



A caravan, whose origin is unknown, is being swept away by the swollen river.



A submerged greenhouse is left with only its roof visible.



The village is completely covered in muddy water.



Cattle in the barn are unable to move in water that reaches knee-deep.



Residents, who took refuge on the second floor of the community center due to an emergency evacuation order, are rescued by firefighters swimming to them.



[“I doubt they have that kind of (rescue) equipment.”]



They are searching for residents trapped inside their homes while riding in rubber boats.



This morning, as thick rain poured down as if the sky had opened up, Seosan in Chungnam experienced extreme rainfall of 114.9mm per hour.



In Seosan and Hongseong, over 400mm of rain fell, nearing a quarter of the annual rainfall.



[Kim In-seon/Restaurant Owner: “In just about an hour and a half, it suddenly poured down and filled up to here, all the way to the bottom. I turned off all the electricity just in case of electrocution.”]



There have also been casualties.



In Seosan, a man in his 60s drowned after being unable to escape from a submerged vehicle, and an 80-year-old man also lost his life in the rising waters.



In Dangjin, an 80-year-old man was found dead in a flooded basement.



In Gongju and Cheongyang, six residents trapped by landslides were rescued, one of whom was seriously injured.



This is KBS News, Lee Yeon-gyeong reporting.



