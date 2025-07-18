Power cut order probe

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



This is news from the special counsel investigation.



The special counsel team probing the insurrection case has raided the home of former Interior and Safety Minister Lee Sang-min, as well as the National Fire Agency.



The raids are part of the investigation into allegations that he ordered the suspension of electricity and water to media outlets.



It appears that former Minister Lee will soon be summoned as a suspect.



Reporter Kim Young-hoon has the story.



[Report]



Investigators from the special counsel team carry seized materials into a vehicle.



One of the search locations is the Seoul home of former Minister of the Interior and Safety, Lee Sang-min.



["Did you find any documents about the power and water cutoffs?"]



The special counsel team raided a total of nine locations, including Lee's residence, the Ministry of the Interior and Safety, the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency’s Security Division, and the offices of the commissioner and deputy commissioner of the National Fire Agency.



The raids aim to verify allegations that during martial law on Dec. 3 of last year, Lee, under orders from then-President Yoon Suk Yeol, directed the National Fire Agency to cut off electricity and water to media outlets.



The indictment filed by the prosecutor’s special investigation unit on martial law previously stated that former President Yoon had shown Lee a document instructing him to “by 24:00, shut down Hankyoreh, Kyunghyang, MBC, and JTBC, as well as the polling agency Flower Research, and carry out power and water cutoffs through the fire agency.”



Following this, Lee reportedly left the presidential office and called Commissioner Heo Seok-gon of the National Fire Agency.



Commissioner Heo testified that Lee asked him to take action if a request came in for power and water cutoffs. Heo then relayed this to Deputy Commissioner Lee Young-pal and Seoul Metropolitan Fire & Disaster Chief Hwang Ki-seok, following the agency’s chain of command.



However, Lee has denied these allegations.



[Lee Sang-min / Former Minister of the Interior and Safety / Feb. 2025: "I did not issue any order for power or water cutoffs. The Minister of the Interior and Safety has no authority to command or instruct the Fire Commissioner."]



The special counsel team suspects Lee’s statement is false.



This suspicion is based on CCTV footage from the presidential office, which reportedly shows Lee taking with him a document believed to contain orders related to power and water cutoffs.



Based on the materials seized during the raid, the special counsel plans to summon Lee soon for questioning as a suspect.



This is Kim Young-hoon, KBS News.



