500mm rain hit Chungnam

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Due to the recent heavy rain, the Geumgang River basin in Chungcheongnam-do is facing a significant flood risk.



Reporter Lee Jeong-eun is on the scene at Jeongan Stream in Gongju.



Lee, there is also a flood warning in that area, right?



[Report]



Yes, I am at Jeongan Stream, a tributary of the Geumgang River.



The usual water level here is about 1 meter, but it has approached 4 meters during the day, prompting a flood warning.



As the rain has eased this afternoon, the water level has decreased, and the submerged riverbanks have started to reappear, but heavy rain is forecasted again overnight, so the warning remains in effect.



Chungnam has received over 500mm of rain over the past two days since yesterday (July 16).



In particular, in Seosan, extreme rainfall exceeding 110mm per hour fell early this morning (July 17), resulting in a record 519mm of rain over the two days.



The rain clouds have lingered long, stretching east to west, causing heavy rainfall exceeding 300-400mm in various areas, including 414mm in Hongseong and 386mm in Sejong, both coastal and inland.



As the rain has lightened this afternoon, the heavy rain warning for Daejeon, Sejong, and Chungnam has been downgraded to a watch.



The concern is that more heavy rain may fall again tonight.



Up to 300mm of rain is forecasted for Daejeon, Sejong, and Chungnam, and heavy rain of around 70mm per hour, accompanied by thunder and lightning like last night, is expected, so special caution is needed.



Although the water level has decreased now, flood warnings and watches are still in effect for 18 rivers in the Geumgang River basin, including Gongju.



The ground has weakened due to the heavy rain, and the landslide alert level in Daejeon, Sejong, and Chungnam remains at the highest level, 'serious'.



This has been KBS News Lee Jeong-eun reporting from Gongju, Chungnam.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!