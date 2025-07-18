News 9

500mm rain hit Chungnam

입력 2025.07.18 (00:40)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Due to the recent heavy rain, the Geumgang River basin in Chungcheongnam-do is facing a significant flood risk.

Reporter Lee Jeong-eun is on the scene at Jeongan Stream in Gongju.

Lee, there is also a flood warning in that area, right?

[Report]

Yes, I am at Jeongan Stream, a tributary of the Geumgang River.

The usual water level here is about 1 meter, but it has approached 4 meters during the day, prompting a flood warning.

As the rain has eased this afternoon, the water level has decreased, and the submerged riverbanks have started to reappear, but heavy rain is forecasted again overnight, so the warning remains in effect.

Chungnam has received over 500mm of rain over the past two days since yesterday (July 16).

In particular, in Seosan, extreme rainfall exceeding 110mm per hour fell early this morning (July 17), resulting in a record 519mm of rain over the two days.

The rain clouds have lingered long, stretching east to west, causing heavy rainfall exceeding 300-400mm in various areas, including 414mm in Hongseong and 386mm in Sejong, both coastal and inland.

As the rain has lightened this afternoon, the heavy rain warning for Daejeon, Sejong, and Chungnam has been downgraded to a watch.

The concern is that more heavy rain may fall again tonight.

Up to 300mm of rain is forecasted for Daejeon, Sejong, and Chungnam, and heavy rain of around 70mm per hour, accompanied by thunder and lightning like last night, is expected, so special caution is needed.

Although the water level has decreased now, flood warnings and watches are still in effect for 18 rivers in the Geumgang River basin, including Gongju.

The ground has weakened due to the heavy rain, and the landslide alert level in Daejeon, Sejong, and Chungnam remains at the highest level, 'serious'.

This has been KBS News Lee Jeong-eun reporting from Gongju, Chungnam.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • 500mm rain hit Chungnam
    • 입력 2025-07-18 00:40:31
    News 9
[Anchor]

Due to the recent heavy rain, the Geumgang River basin in Chungcheongnam-do is facing a significant flood risk.

Reporter Lee Jeong-eun is on the scene at Jeongan Stream in Gongju.

Lee, there is also a flood warning in that area, right?

[Report]

Yes, I am at Jeongan Stream, a tributary of the Geumgang River.

The usual water level here is about 1 meter, but it has approached 4 meters during the day, prompting a flood warning.

As the rain has eased this afternoon, the water level has decreased, and the submerged riverbanks have started to reappear, but heavy rain is forecasted again overnight, so the warning remains in effect.

Chungnam has received over 500mm of rain over the past two days since yesterday (July 16).

In particular, in Seosan, extreme rainfall exceeding 110mm per hour fell early this morning (July 17), resulting in a record 519mm of rain over the two days.

The rain clouds have lingered long, stretching east to west, causing heavy rainfall exceeding 300-400mm in various areas, including 414mm in Hongseong and 386mm in Sejong, both coastal and inland.

As the rain has lightened this afternoon, the heavy rain warning for Daejeon, Sejong, and Chungnam has been downgraded to a watch.

The concern is that more heavy rain may fall again tonight.

Up to 300mm of rain is forecasted for Daejeon, Sejong, and Chungnam, and heavy rain of around 70mm per hour, accompanied by thunder and lightning like last night, is expected, so special caution is needed.

Although the water level has decreased now, flood warnings and watches are still in effect for 18 rivers in the Geumgang River basin, including Gongju.

The ground has weakened due to the heavy rain, and the landslide alert level in Daejeon, Sejong, and Chungnam remains at the highest level, 'serious'.

This has been KBS News Lee Jeong-eun reporting from Gongju, Chungnam.
이정은
이정은 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

경기 광명시 아파트 주차장 화재로 5명 중상…3명 심정지

경기 광명시 아파트 주차장 화재로 5명 중상…3명 심정지
‘시간당 115mm’ 하늘이 뚫렸다…충남서 3명 사망

‘시간당 115mm’ 하늘이 뚫렸다…충남서 3명 사망
2년 전 참사 지하차도 또 통제…주민 230명 한때 고립

2년 전 참사 지하차도 또 통제…주민 230명 한때 고립
사라진 철로·고속도로엔 토사…곳곳 교통통제

사라진 철로·고속도로엔 토사…곳곳 교통통제
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.