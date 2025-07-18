News 9

Monsoon season returns

입력 2025.07.18 (00:40)

[Anchor]

The Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA) has confirmed that the record-breaking rainfall we’re experiencing is indeed part of the monsoon season.

Extreme downpours are expected to continue through the day after tomorrow (7.19).

For more details, here’s weather correspondent Lee Se-heum.

[Report]

The KMA declared the end of the monsoon season for Jeju and the southern regions on July 1.

After that, nearly two weeks of intense heat waves followed.

However, starting last Sunday, rain began to fall across the country again.

Since last night (7.16), record-breaking heavy rain has hit many areas, and the KMA has now classified this rainfall as monsoonal.

They explained that the rain exhibits both characteristics of typical monsoon rains—formed by the collision of different air masses—and concentrated summer downpours caused by a strong air current from the south.

This rain is expected to continue through tomorrow morning (7.18), as the dry air mass from the north remains in place.

Tonight (7.17), very heavy rainfall of 50 to 80 mm per hour is forecast in southern Gyeonggi, the Chungcheong region, and parts of Jeollanam-do.

Starting tomorrow evening, a large volume of moisture will flow in from the south along the edge of a high-pressure system.

Areas like the southern coast and near Mt. Jiri, where this moisture hits mountainous terrain, could receive more than 400 mm of additional rainfall through the day after tomorrow.

In the Chungcheongnam-do region, which has already been hit with significant rain, another 300 mm or more is expected.

[Gong Sang-min / KMA Forecast Analyst: "Tropical moisture is flowing in from the south, and we expect heavy rain across the country through Saturday, July 19."]

Starting Sunday, once the rain stops, Korea will come under the influence of a high-pressure system again, bringing hot and humid weather.

The KMA also stated that this rainfall will likely mark the end of this year’s monsoon season.

This is Lee Se-heum, KBS News.

공지·정정

