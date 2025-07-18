News 9

President urges constitutional change

[Anchor]

Today (7.17) is Constitution Day, commemorating the promulgation of the Constitution of the Republic of Korea.

President Lee Jae Myung has raised the necessity of constitutional amendment, stating that it is time to revise the Constitution, and suggested considering the re-designation of Constitution Day as a public holiday.

Reporter Bang Jun-won has the details.

[Report]

President Lee Jae Myung publicly mentioned constitutional amendment for the first time since taking office.

In a social media post marking Constitution Day, President Lee stated, "Just as we change our clothes with the changing seasons, it is time to revise and refine our Constitution to match the changed realities."

He also expressed hope that "the National Assembly, as the representative of the people, will actively embark on the grand journey of 'people-centered constitutional amendment'."

He presented the contemporary demands to be included in the new Constitution, such as the inclusion of the May 18 Democratic Movement in the preamble, strengthening basic rights of citizens, expanding local autonomy, and reforming power institutions.

This reiteration of President Lee's stance on constitutional amendment summarizes his previous statements, but the omission of the issue of restructuring power is interpreted as leaving it for future discussions.

President Lee also instructed to consider the re-designation of Constitution Day as a public holiday.

[President Lee Jae Myung: "I think it would be a good opportunity to reflect on the spirit of the Constitution, which states that the people are the masters of the state, and to revisit the spirit of popular sovereignty."]

National Assembly Speaker Woo Won-shik also mentioned the necessity of constitutional amendment during the Constitution Day celebration, stating, "It is essential to take the first step, even if it is at a minimum level, rather than a comprehensive amendment."

This is KBS News, Bang Jun-won.

