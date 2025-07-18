News 9

President orders emergency action

입력 2025.07.18 (01:00)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

As casualties from heavy rainfall continue to rise, President Lee Jae Myung has ordered safety inspections and emergency responses in areas at risk of damage.

He stated that no small mistakes should be tolerated in cases of fatalities and instructed a thorough investigation to determine if human error was involved.

Reporter Lee Hee Yeon reports.

[Report]

During a senior advisor meeting chaired by the President, Lee Jae Myung received reports on fatalities and flooding damage caused by the heavy rain.

He urged for safety inspections in areas that frequently suffer damage or are at risk of damage.

[President Lee Jae Myung: "Safety inspections and emergency responses in areas at risk of casualties, such as underground parking lots, flood-prone rivers, landslide risk areas, and retaining walls, must be thorough…."]

In particular, he emphasized that "over-response is better than under-response" and called for proactive measures from relevant ministries and local governments.

[President Lee Jae Myung: "I want to make it clear that no small mistakes will be tolerated in protecting the lives of the people."]

Since the beginning of his term, President Lee has stressed that strict accountability will be demanded for negligence in safety management by public officials.

He also instructed that the fatalities from this heavy rain be categorized and reported.

[Lee Gyu Yeon/Chief of Public Relations and Communication at the Presidential Office: "(The President) has instructed to categorize the fatalities and thoroughly investigate whether they were due to negligence in management…."]

Considering the current heavy rain situation, the Presidential Office has decided to postpone the town hall meeting in Busan originally scheduled for tomorrow (July 18).

Instead, President Lee is expected to visit the Seoul Situation Center of the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasure Headquarters tomorrow to assess the rain damage and review the overall response by the central and local governments.

KBS News, Lee Hee Yeon.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • President orders emergency action
    • 입력 2025-07-18 01:00:53
    News 9
[Anchor]

As casualties from heavy rainfall continue to rise, President Lee Jae Myung has ordered safety inspections and emergency responses in areas at risk of damage.

He stated that no small mistakes should be tolerated in cases of fatalities and instructed a thorough investigation to determine if human error was involved.

Reporter Lee Hee Yeon reports.

[Report]

During a senior advisor meeting chaired by the President, Lee Jae Myung received reports on fatalities and flooding damage caused by the heavy rain.

He urged for safety inspections in areas that frequently suffer damage or are at risk of damage.

[President Lee Jae Myung: "Safety inspections and emergency responses in areas at risk of casualties, such as underground parking lots, flood-prone rivers, landslide risk areas, and retaining walls, must be thorough…."]

In particular, he emphasized that "over-response is better than under-response" and called for proactive measures from relevant ministries and local governments.

[President Lee Jae Myung: "I want to make it clear that no small mistakes will be tolerated in protecting the lives of the people."]

Since the beginning of his term, President Lee has stressed that strict accountability will be demanded for negligence in safety management by public officials.

He also instructed that the fatalities from this heavy rain be categorized and reported.

[Lee Gyu Yeon/Chief of Public Relations and Communication at the Presidential Office: "(The President) has instructed to categorize the fatalities and thoroughly investigate whether they were due to negligence in management…."]

Considering the current heavy rain situation, the Presidential Office has decided to postpone the town hall meeting in Busan originally scheduled for tomorrow (July 18).

Instead, President Lee is expected to visit the Seoul Situation Center of the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasure Headquarters tomorrow to assess the rain damage and review the overall response by the central and local governments.

KBS News, Lee Hee Yeon.
이희연
이희연 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

경기 광명시 아파트 주차장 화재로 5명 중상…3명 심정지

경기 광명시 아파트 주차장 화재로 5명 중상…3명 심정지
‘시간당 115mm’ 하늘이 뚫렸다…충남서 3명 사망

‘시간당 115mm’ 하늘이 뚫렸다…충남서 3명 사망
2년 전 참사 지하차도 또 통제…주민 230명 한때 고립

2년 전 참사 지하차도 또 통제…주민 230명 한때 고립
사라진 철로·고속도로엔 토사…곳곳 교통통제

사라진 철로·고속도로엔 토사…곳곳 교통통제
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.