What causes the sudden rain?

입력 2025.07.18 (01:00)

[Anchor]

The characteristic of this rain is that a large amount falls in a narrow area, especially with heavy rain concentrated during the night.

There are observations that tonight (July 17) will also be dangerous.

Kim Min-kyung, a meteorological expert, analyzed the reasons for this localized overnight heavy rain.

[Report]

This is a CCTV screen from Seosan, Chungcheongnam-do, early this morning.

With flashing lightning, rain pours down like a waterfall.

Vehicles are moving slowly with their hazard lights on.

The rain observed during this time reached an astonishing 114.9mm in just one hour, breaking the hourly rainfall record for July in this area.

Extreme heavy rain close to 100mm per hour also fell in nearby Hongseong and Taean, all during the early morning hours.

During the night, the low temperatures allow water vapor to easily condense and develop into rain clouds, and the explosive increase in water vapor has had an impact.

A strong wind known as the 'low-level jet' in the lower atmosphere carried massive amounts of water vapor towards the Korean Peninsula.

[Kim Byeong-kwon/Meteorological Administration Forecast Analyst: "At night, the friction with the ground decreases relatively, and the 'low-level jet' strengthens, which leads to more water vapor being drawn in, making the atmosphere unstable and resulting in heavy rain."]

This rain has shown significant regional differences.

The cold air from the north and the southern North Pacific high pressure system have been in a tense standoff, compressing the rain clouds.

In the same city of Seosan, over 400mm of heavy rain fell in Suseok-dong today alone, while just 20 km away in Daesan-eup, the rainfall was only 74mm.

In the Daejeon area, while over 150mm of rain fell in Guseong-dong, the rainfall in Jeongrim-dong remained at just around 90mm.

This localized overnight heavy rain is expected to continue tonight.

As the rain concentrates during times when response is difficult, it is essential to regularly check disaster safety messages from local governments and pay attention to weather conditions.

This is KBS News, Kim Min-kyung.

