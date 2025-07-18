News 9

Rain batters metropolitan area

[Anchor]

A lot of rain fell in the metropolitan area overnight.

There were damages reported everywhere, including collapsed walls and flooded roads.

Reporter Min Jeong-hee has the details.

[Report]

This is a parking lot of an officetel in Incheon.

The wall in front of the vehicles has collapsed, and various waste materials have spilled out.

Around 7 AM today (July 17), rain suddenly poured down, causing the wall to give way under its weight.

[Park Geun-hee/Construction Company CEO: "When it rains, water enters here and cannot drain outside, so it receives both water pressure and soil pressure, which seems to have caused the wall to collapse."]

No one was injured, but the wall fell on two parked vehicles.

The debris from this concrete wall fell onto the vehicles parked here, crumpling the front part of one of them.

[Kim OO/Affected Resident: "They asked if the car was crushed, and who would check if the wall had cracked? It was a sudden disaster."]

A restricted access line has been set up in a residential area of Seoul.

At a similar time, the outer wall of a house here collapsed, causing soil to flow down.

About 20 residents evacuated, relieved but shaken.

[Nearby Resident: "When I opened the door, it was collapsed. There were many cracks. (Even if I file a complaint) it’s useless. It’s futile to go to city councilors or district councilors."]

During rush hour, roads near Sadang Station in Seoul, which have frequently experienced flooding, were also submerged, prompting police to respond.

[Choi Seong-sik: "It rained so much that I couldn't see out of the car."]

Since yesterday afternoon (July 16), over 200 safety measures related to heavy rain have been implemented in the metropolitan area.

This is KBS News, Min Jeong-hee.

