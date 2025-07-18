Trial absence sparks dispute

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Former President Yoon Suk Yeol, who refused to cooperate with the special prosecutor's investigation, did not appear in court today (July 17) for his trial on charges of insurrection.



His legal team stated that he is currently in a condition where even climbing stairs is difficult.



However, it is reported that former President Yoon will personally attend the detention review tomorrow (July 18).



Reporter Hyun Ye-seul has the details.



[Report]



Former President Yoon Suk Yeol has not attended either of the two trials held since his detention on July 10.



He cited health reasons for his absence.



His legal team explained to the court, "He was suddenly detained and is in a very difficult environment," adding, "Due to diabetes and dizziness, it is hard for him to climb stairs and sit in court for long periods."



They further stated, "If the special prosecutor is not excluded from the trial, he will not attend," and mentioned that a lawyer would participate instead to cooperate.



The special prosecutor took a firm stance.



Citing the current criminal procedure law, they emphasized, "The defendant has an obligation to appear on the trial date."



They then requested, "Since he has consecutively failed to appear, please issue a warrant for his appearance."



There was also a back-and-forth between both sides regarding the scheduling of additional trial dates.



The special prosecutor argued that due to the seriousness of the case, they should be allowed to schedule additional dates during the court's recess from the 28th for 12 days.



However, the legal team countered that the trial schedule has already been set until December, claiming that requesting a change is an unreasonable act.



Former President Yoon has not left the detention center since his arrest.



[Yoon Gap-geun/Attorney for Former President Yoon Suk Yeol/Today/Seoul Central District Court: "(Can I ask if he will attend tomorrow?) I don't know the situation for tomorrow. I need to check as well."]



It has been confirmed that he is expected to attend the detention review hearing tomorrow.



The legal team stated that former President Yoon plans to directly explain the difficulties of attending the trial and the special prosecutor's investigation due to his health deterioration during the hearing.



If the court recognizes the reasons for the defendant's request as valid, it can order his release, taking health reasons into consideration.



As of 2023, the release rate for detention reviews is 7.8%.



This is KBS News, Hyun Ye-seul.



