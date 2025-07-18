Ripples from personnel overhaul

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The aftermath of People Power Party Innovation Committee Chair Yoon Hee-sook's call for four lawmakers to clarify their positions is intensifying.



As internal conflicts within the party escalate, the news of former Korean history instructor Jeon Han-gil joining the People Power Party has deepened the internal strife.



Park Young-min reports.



[Report]



Yoon Hee-sook, the chair of the Innovation Committee, has identified four lawmakers, including Song Eon-seog, the chair of the emergency response committee, as targets for personnel renewal.



She met with Chair Song just a day later.



She attended the emergency committee meeting to report on the innovation plan, but the atmosphere was cold.



Committee members questioned whether the call for renewal reflected the opinions of the entire Innovation Committee, and when Chair Yoon replied that it was her "personal opinion," they reportedly requested, "At least consult with the Innovation Committee members."



Regarding her proposal to elect the party leader based on 100% public opinion polls to bridge the gap between the so-called 'party sentiment' and 'public sentiment,' it was understood that they opposed it, stating it was inconsistent with a party centered on its members.



The atmosphere conveyed by both sides after the meeting was also significantly different.



[Kim Dai-sik/People Power Party Emergency Response Committee Member: "It was a place where we asked and answered each other's questions."]



[Yoon Hee-sook/Chair of the People Power Party Innovation Committee: "Since it was a discussion during a closed meeting, I will summarize it as 'bullying.'"]



In the meantime, Jeon Han-gil, who led the anti-impeachment rally, revealed that he has joined the People Power Party.



He intends to exert influence in the upcoming party leader election next month.



[Jeon Han-gil/Former Korean History Instructor/July 14: "I have joined the party. I think we need to unite once again."]



Within the party, there have been criticisms calling for his immediate expulsion, but the leadership has drawn a line.



[Jeong Jeom-sik/Secretary General of the People Power Party: "He has joined the party. And there is no system to refuse membership."]



As conflicts within the party surrounding innovation intensify, the Innovation Committee is scheduled to discuss additional innovation plans, including nominations, tomorrow (July 18).



KBS News, Park Young-min.



