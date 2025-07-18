News 9

Minister nominee controversy grows

[Anchor]

The controversy surrounding Kang Sun-woo, the nominee for Minister of Gender Equality and Family, and Lee Jin-sook, the nominee for Minister of Education, is not subsiding.

In particular, new allegations have emerged against Kang, leading to differing opinions even from the ruling party that had previously supported her.

The presidential office has stated that it will observe public opinion until the end of this week.

Reporter Oh Dae-seong has the details.

[Report]

Kang Sun-woo, the nominee for Minister of Gender Equality and Family, who is embroiled in the 'allegations of abuse of power by aides' controversy, is now facing 'allegations of abuse of power at a hospital'.

In 2023, when Kang visited a hospital to see family members, she reportedly caused a disturbance by revealing her identity as a member of the National Assembly when access was restricted due to COVID-19 prevention measures.

A witness stated that Kang said, "I am a member of the Health and Welfare Committee" and "I will report the hospital's strange policy."

In response, Kang's side explained that she was visiting for a vaccination ahead of an overseas trip, but it has not been confirmed whether she made those statements.

Lee Jin-sook, the nominee for Minister of Education, is facing scrutiny over her expertise in education following allegations of 'plagiarism in her thesis'.

[Jo Jeong-hoon/National Assembly Education Committee/People Power Party/Yesterday: "Do we need specialized high schools and autonomous private high schools in our country? Or do we not need them?"]

[Lee Jin-sook/Minister of Education nominee/Yesterday: "Ah..."]

[Jo Jeong-hoon/National Assembly Education Committee/People Power Party/Yesterday: "Don't look at it. Do you have no conviction about this? Do you just have to read it?"]

[Lee Jin-sook/Minister of Education nominee/Yesterday: "I will think more carefully."]

[Kang Kyung-sook/National Assembly Education Committee/Rebuilding Korea Party: "(What is the appropriate status of AI digital textbooks?) What is more appropriate? Educational materials? Textbooks?"]

[Lee Jin-sook/Minister of Education nominee/Yesterday: "..."]

Following the Korean Teachers and Education Worker's Union and the People's Solidarity for Participatory Democracy, today (July 17), the 'Private Education Concern-Free World' urged her to resign, stating that "nominee Lee lacks expertise in education."

As the controversy spreads, voices calling for resignation are also emerging from the ruling party, indicating a shift in sentiment.

[Kim Sang-wook/Democratic Party Member/SBS Radio 'Kim Tae-hyun's Political Show': "(Nominee Lee Jin-sook) should stop burdening the President... (Is it right for her to resign voluntarily?) Yes, I think so."]

[Kim Young-jin/Democratic Party Member/MBC Radio 'Kim Jong-bae's Focus': "(To the aides) I express my regrets and feel very sorry. The public opinion and the perspective of the people need to be deeply considered by the parties involved (Kang nominee) and the appointing authority."]

The presidential office has dismissed the possibility of the two nominees stepping down, stating that there is still no change in their position, but it seems they will make a final judgment after observing public opinion following the major hearings this week.

This is KBS News Oh Dae-seong.

