News 9

Lee Jae-yong found not guilty

입력 2025.07.18 (02:23)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Lee Jae-yong, the chairman of Samsung Electronics, who has been on trial for nearly five years on charges of illegal succession, has received a verdict of not guilty.

The long-standing judicial risk has come to an end.

This is a report by reporter Gong Min-kyung.

[Report]

In the merger of Cheil Industries and Samsung C&T that took place in 2015, the prosecution believed that Chairman Lee Jae-yong engaged in illegal activities at the group level to succeed management rights at minimal cost.

[Lee Bok-hyun/Former Head of the Economic Crimes Division of the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office/Sept. 2020: "Important unfavorable information was concealed, and various unfair trading practices such as stock buybacks, illegal lobbying, and market manipulation were systematically carried out."]

Despite the recommendation for non-indictment from the investigation advisory committee, the prosecution indicted Chairman Lee in 2020.

However, after about five years, the Supreme Court dismissed the prosecution's appeal and upheld the not guilty verdict for Chairman Lee.

It affirmed the aquittals from both the first and second trials.

The first and second trial courts did not recognize the 'unfair merger' allegations that the Samsung Future Strategy Office improperly intervened in the merger.

They concluded that the merger decision was made after substantial review by both companies and was not pursued against their will.

The allegations of fraudulent accounting against Samsung Biologics were also not accepted, as it could not be definitively stated that the company's financial statement handling exceeded discretion.

The Supreme Court also did not recognize the validity of the key evidence submitted by the prosecution.

The Supreme Court determined that the original ruling did not violate the principles of logic and experience, nor did it involve any legal misinterpretation.

Chairman Lee's legal team welcomed the ruling, stating, "It has been confirmed that the merger and accounting treatment were lawful."

With this ruling, the long-standing judicial risk following Chairman Lee has come to an end, and it is expected to accelerate the normalization of Samsung's management.

This is KBS News, Gong Min-kyung.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Lee Jae-yong found not guilty
    • 입력 2025-07-18 02:23:12
    News 9
[Anchor]

Lee Jae-yong, the chairman of Samsung Electronics, who has been on trial for nearly five years on charges of illegal succession, has received a verdict of not guilty.

The long-standing judicial risk has come to an end.

This is a report by reporter Gong Min-kyung.

[Report]

In the merger of Cheil Industries and Samsung C&T that took place in 2015, the prosecution believed that Chairman Lee Jae-yong engaged in illegal activities at the group level to succeed management rights at minimal cost.

[Lee Bok-hyun/Former Head of the Economic Crimes Division of the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office/Sept. 2020: "Important unfavorable information was concealed, and various unfair trading practices such as stock buybacks, illegal lobbying, and market manipulation were systematically carried out."]

Despite the recommendation for non-indictment from the investigation advisory committee, the prosecution indicted Chairman Lee in 2020.

However, after about five years, the Supreme Court dismissed the prosecution's appeal and upheld the not guilty verdict for Chairman Lee.

It affirmed the aquittals from both the first and second trials.

The first and second trial courts did not recognize the 'unfair merger' allegations that the Samsung Future Strategy Office improperly intervened in the merger.

They concluded that the merger decision was made after substantial review by both companies and was not pursued against their will.

The allegations of fraudulent accounting against Samsung Biologics were also not accepted, as it could not be definitively stated that the company's financial statement handling exceeded discretion.

The Supreme Court also did not recognize the validity of the key evidence submitted by the prosecution.

The Supreme Court determined that the original ruling did not violate the principles of logic and experience, nor did it involve any legal misinterpretation.

Chairman Lee's legal team welcomed the ruling, stating, "It has been confirmed that the merger and accounting treatment were lawful."

With this ruling, the long-standing judicial risk following Chairman Lee has come to an end, and it is expected to accelerate the normalization of Samsung's management.

This is KBS News, Gong Min-kyung.
공민경
공민경 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

경기 광명시 아파트 주차장 화재로 17명 중상…3명 심정지

경기 광명시 아파트 주차장 화재로 17명 중상…3명 심정지
‘시간당 115mm’ 하늘이 뚫렸다…충남서 3명 사망

‘시간당 115mm’ 하늘이 뚫렸다…충남서 3명 사망
2년 전 참사 지하차도 또 통제…주민 230명 한때 고립

2년 전 참사 지하차도 또 통제…주민 230명 한때 고립
사라진 철로·고속도로엔 토사…곳곳 교통통제

사라진 철로·고속도로엔 토사…곳곳 교통통제
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.