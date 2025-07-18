Lee Jae-yong found not guilty

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Lee Jae-yong, the chairman of Samsung Electronics, who has been on trial for nearly five years on charges of illegal succession, has received a verdict of not guilty.



The long-standing judicial risk has come to an end.



This is a report by reporter Gong Min-kyung.



[Report]



In the merger of Cheil Industries and Samsung C&T that took place in 2015, the prosecution believed that Chairman Lee Jae-yong engaged in illegal activities at the group level to succeed management rights at minimal cost.



[Lee Bok-hyun/Former Head of the Economic Crimes Division of the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office/Sept. 2020: "Important unfavorable information was concealed, and various unfair trading practices such as stock buybacks, illegal lobbying, and market manipulation were systematically carried out."]



Despite the recommendation for non-indictment from the investigation advisory committee, the prosecution indicted Chairman Lee in 2020.



However, after about five years, the Supreme Court dismissed the prosecution's appeal and upheld the not guilty verdict for Chairman Lee.



It affirmed the aquittals from both the first and second trials.



The first and second trial courts did not recognize the 'unfair merger' allegations that the Samsung Future Strategy Office improperly intervened in the merger.



They concluded that the merger decision was made after substantial review by both companies and was not pursued against their will.



The allegations of fraudulent accounting against Samsung Biologics were also not accepted, as it could not be definitively stated that the company's financial statement handling exceeded discretion.



The Supreme Court also did not recognize the validity of the key evidence submitted by the prosecution.



The Supreme Court determined that the original ruling did not violate the principles of logic and experience, nor did it involve any legal misinterpretation.



Chairman Lee's legal team welcomed the ruling, stating, "It has been confirmed that the merger and accounting treatment were lawful."



With this ruling, the long-standing judicial risk following Chairman Lee has come to an end, and it is expected to accelerate the normalization of Samsung's management.



This is KBS News, Gong Min-kyung.



