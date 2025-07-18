[News Today] 115mm-hour Rainfall batters South Korea
입력 2025.07.18 (15:57) 수정 2025.07.18 (15:58)
읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.
[LEAD]
Torrential rain is pounding the nation, causing deadly damage.
In Chungcheongnam-do Province, 115 millimeters fell in just one hour, triggering floods and landslides that left three people dead.
Damage from extreme downpours are continuing across the nation.
[REPORT]
Soil gushes to a house yard.
A tent is crushed by the landslide in a matter of seconds.
A caravan floats in an overflown river.
Only the roofs of greenhouses can be seen above the water surface.
The entire village is inundated by muddy water.
The cattle is trapped in a shed filled with water knee-high.
Firefighters swim to rescue a resident who barely managed to escape to the second floor of the town hall following an emergency evacuation order.
They also ride a rubber boat to find residents stranded in their homes.
Seosan, Chungcheongnam-do Province saw 114.9mm of rain per hour at one point when the city was hit by torrential downpours.
Seosan and Hongseong have been hit by more than 400mm of rain, nearly a fourth of the annual amount of precipitation.
Kim In-seon / Restaurant owner
In just one hour and a half, the entire place was filled with water.
I turned off power to prevent electric shocks.
There are human casualties as well.
In Seosan, a man in his 60s trapped in an inundated vehicle eventually died.
Another man in his 80s was drowned in overflowing water.
In Dangjin, a man in his 80s was found dead in a flooded basement.
■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!
- [News Today] 115mm-hour Rainfall batters South Korea
-
- 입력 2025-07-18 15:57:47
- 수정2025-07-18 15:58:10
[LEAD]
Torrential rain is pounding the nation, causing deadly damage.
In Chungcheongnam-do Province, 115 millimeters fell in just one hour, triggering floods and landslides that left three people dead.
Damage from extreme downpours are continuing across the nation.
[REPORT]
Soil gushes to a house yard.
A tent is crushed by the landslide in a matter of seconds.
A caravan floats in an overflown river.
Only the roofs of greenhouses can be seen above the water surface.
The entire village is inundated by muddy water.
The cattle is trapped in a shed filled with water knee-high.
Firefighters swim to rescue a resident who barely managed to escape to the second floor of the town hall following an emergency evacuation order.
They also ride a rubber boat to find residents stranded in their homes.
Seosan, Chungcheongnam-do Province saw 114.9mm of rain per hour at one point when the city was hit by torrential downpours.
Seosan and Hongseong have been hit by more than 400mm of rain, nearly a fourth of the annual amount of precipitation.
Kim In-seon / Restaurant owner
In just one hour and a half, the entire place was filled with water.
I turned off power to prevent electric shocks.
There are human casualties as well.
In Seosan, a man in his 60s trapped in an inundated vehicle eventually died.
Another man in his 80s was drowned in overflowing water.
In Dangjin, a man in his 80s was found dead in a flooded basement.
-
- KBS의 기사 모음
이 기사가 좋으셨다면
-
좋아요
0
-
응원해요
0
-
후속 원해요
0
헤드라인
많이 본 뉴스
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.