[News Today] 115mm-hour Rainfall batters South Korea

입력 2025-07-18





[LEAD]

Torrential rain is pounding the nation, causing deadly damage.



In Chungcheongnam-do Province, 115 millimeters fell in just one hour, triggering floods and landslides that left three people dead.



Damage from extreme downpours are continuing across the nation.



[REPORT]

Soil gushes to a house yard.



A tent is crushed by the landslide in a matter of seconds.



A caravan floats in an overflown river.



Only the roofs of greenhouses can be seen above the water surface.



The entire village is inundated by muddy water.



The cattle is trapped in a shed filled with water knee-high.



Firefighters swim to rescue a resident who barely managed to escape to the second floor of the town hall following an emergency evacuation order.



They also ride a rubber boat to find residents stranded in their homes.



Seosan, Chungcheongnam-do Province saw 114.9mm of rain per hour at one point when the city was hit by torrential downpours.



Seosan and Hongseong have been hit by more than 400mm of rain, nearly a fourth of the annual amount of precipitation.



Kim In-seon / Restaurant owner

In just one hour and a half, the entire place was filled with water.

I turned off power to prevent electric shocks.



There are human casualties as well.



In Seosan, a man in his 60s trapped in an inundated vehicle eventually died.



Another man in his 80s was drowned in overflowing water.



In Dangjin, a man in his 80s was found dead in a flooded basement.