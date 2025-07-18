News Today

[News Today] 115mm-hour Rainfall batters South Korea

입력 2025.07.18 (15:57) 수정 2025.07.18 (15:58)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.


[LEAD]
Torrential rain is pounding the nation, causing deadly damage.

In Chungcheongnam-do Province, 115 millimeters fell in just one hour, triggering floods and landslides that left three people dead.

Damage from extreme downpours are continuing across the nation.

[REPORT]
Soil gushes to a house yard.

A tent is crushed by the landslide in a matter of seconds.

A caravan floats in an overflown river.

Only the roofs of greenhouses can be seen above the water surface.

The entire village is inundated by muddy water.

The cattle is trapped in a shed filled with water knee-high.

Firefighters swim to rescue a resident who barely managed to escape to the second floor of the town hall following an emergency evacuation order.

They also ride a rubber boat to find residents stranded in their homes.

Seosan, Chungcheongnam-do Province saw 114.9mm of rain per hour at one point when the city was hit by torrential downpours.

Seosan and Hongseong have been hit by more than 400mm of rain, nearly a fourth of the annual amount of precipitation.

Kim In-seon / Restaurant owner
In just one hour and a half, the entire place was filled with water.
I turned off power to prevent electric shocks.

There are human casualties as well.

In Seosan, a man in his 60s trapped in an inundated vehicle eventually died.

Another man in his 80s was drowned in overflowing water.

In Dangjin, a man in his 80s was found dead in a flooded basement.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • [News Today] 115mm-hour Rainfall batters South Korea
    • 입력 2025-07-18 15:57:47
    • 수정2025-07-18 15:58:10
    News Today

[LEAD]
Torrential rain is pounding the nation, causing deadly damage.

In Chungcheongnam-do Province, 115 millimeters fell in just one hour, triggering floods and landslides that left three people dead.

Damage from extreme downpours are continuing across the nation.

[REPORT]
Soil gushes to a house yard.

A tent is crushed by the landslide in a matter of seconds.

A caravan floats in an overflown river.

Only the roofs of greenhouses can be seen above the water surface.

The entire village is inundated by muddy water.

The cattle is trapped in a shed filled with water knee-high.

Firefighters swim to rescue a resident who barely managed to escape to the second floor of the town hall following an emergency evacuation order.

They also ride a rubber boat to find residents stranded in their homes.

Seosan, Chungcheongnam-do Province saw 114.9mm of rain per hour at one point when the city was hit by torrential downpours.

Seosan and Hongseong have been hit by more than 400mm of rain, nearly a fourth of the annual amount of precipitation.

Kim In-seon / Restaurant owner
In just one hour and a half, the entire place was filled with water.
I turned off power to prevent electric shocks.

There are human casualties as well.

In Seosan, a man in his 60s trapped in an inundated vehicle eventually died.

Another man in his 80s was drowned in overflowing water.

In Dangjin, a man in his 80s was found dead in a flooded basement.
KBS
KBS

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

윤석열 전 대통령 구속적부심 6시간 만에 종료…<br>이르면 오늘 밤 결론

윤석열 전 대통령 구속적부심 6시간 만에 종료…이르면 오늘 밤 결론
현재 호우 상황과 전망은?

현재 호우 상황과 전망은?
부산, 오늘 밤사이 고비…내일 오전까지 100~200mm 비

부산, 오늘 밤사이 고비…내일 오전까지 100~200mm 비
이 대통령, ‘옹벽 붕괴’ 오산시장에게 이것 물었다

이 대통령, ‘옹벽 붕괴’ 오산시장에게 이것 물었다
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.