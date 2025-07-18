[News Today] From streets to stream: citizens evacuated

[LEAD]

Torrential rain has left parts of Gwangju and Jeollanam-do Province underwater.



Flooding was so severe that even buses on the road were forced to stop.



[REPORT]

Due to the heavy downpour, the city center now looks like a reservoir.



A bus is left stranded with its wheels completely submerged in water.



Panicked passengers get off the bus one by one.



And wade through waist-high water to safety.



Jang Yeong-geun / Citizen

One man led them out of the bus one by one.



Cars are nearly completely submerged with only the roofs visible.



A small stream running through the city appears to be on the verge of inflicting some serious damage.



Citizen/

I've never seen so much rain. It really rained a lot.

It seemed to have rained heavily in a limited area for just an hour or two.



Muddy water flooded into a subway station in late afternoon.



Citizens evacuated urgently and subway operation was suspended.



In the evening, vehicles were seen trapped on an expressway overrun with rainwater.



Even a school yard was deluged with muddy water.



Several stores and homes also suffered flood damage.



People with difficulty moving managed to escape to safety thanks to help from emergency rescue workers.



Park Seok-bong / Gwangju resident

There were 15 seniors in the community center. Rescuers carried them to safety.

The center was already flooded by then.



The streams in the Jeollanam-do area seemed ready to overflow any minute.



More than 400 millimeters of precipitation equaling the average total July rainfall fell in the Gwangju area in a single day.



Area residents can't help but worry about possible secondary damage.